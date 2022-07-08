Registration opened July 6 for the 2022 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics which will take place Sept. 10-24. More than 70 individual events will be hosted at 25 different venues throughout Northern Virginia.
“We are expecting a record turnout as many of our indoor events were not available last year due to Covid,” said Herb Levitan, NVSO chairman. “We are also celebrating our 40th Anniversary,” said Levitan who has been a participant for 20 years.
Registration is online only at www.nvso.us. The registration fee is $20 which covers unlimited events. There are additional fees for ten-pin bowling, orienteering, and cycling. Adults 50 years of age by Dec. 31 who live in sponsoring jurisdictions are eligible to participate. There is no onsite registration. The website also has multiple photos taken by the Osher Life Long Learning’s Photography Club at George Mason University. Their NVSO photos are also on display at the Thomas Jefferson Community Center, Arlington, and the Oak Marr Recreation Center in Oakton.
Events for 2022 include track, ERG rowing, cycling, swimming, diving, Wii bowling, ten-pin bowling, eight and nine-ball pool, tennis, scrabble, crossword puzzle, croquet, Mexican train dominoes, Sudoku, handball, Rummikub, football and frisbee throw, softball hit and throw, jigsaw puzzle, Mah Jongg, bocce, horseshoes, cribbage, cornhole toss, pickleball, table tennis, 5K Trail race, basketball field goals, and free throw, orienteering, field events, racquetball, bunco, line dancing, miniature golf, duplicate bridge, Canasta and badminton. New this year is weight lifting. Gold, silver, and bronze medals are awarded after each event. All events are open to the public.
