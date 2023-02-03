Fairfax resident Millette Wardell was a coach at Curves, a women’s health and fitness club when a pair of Zumba instructors came in to demonstrate how Zumba could fit into a Curves’ workout. “That’s what I want to do,” she said after seeing them dance.
“I found my niche,” Wardell said. Now, 12 years since she became a Zumba instructor, she offers free Zumba classes over Zoom each week for anyone who wants to dance.
Wardell first became a Zumba instructor at the end of January 2011. She taught her first Zumba class just two days after earning her license.
Zumba comes in a lot of versions, and Wardell gravitated toward Zumba Gold with lower-intensity workouts that can be modified to fit anyone’s pace. “My goal, since I was already at Curves, [was] to focus on those ladies who needed to slow it down a bit,” she said.
“It’s for everyone… If you’re going to rehab, if you’re trying to learn the Zumba workout, [Zumba Gold] is a great way to be introduced to Zumba,” she said. Her specialty is working with senior citizens.
She started teaching Zumba Gold classes at senior centers in the county shortly after substituting for her mentor’s class as part of Senior Centers Without Walls, an outreach program for seniors in areas without a senior center.
After getting that foot in the door, she was invited to teach at Wakefield Senior Center and Little River Glen Senior Center, among others. Once her schedule filled up, she stuck to those two centers.
About five years ago, she started teaching for Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL), the county’s fitness class for adults aged 65 and up. She incorporates some moves from SAIL in her Zumba classes.
When in-person classes were off the table in 2020 because of the pandemic, Wardell took to Zoom. She praised the freedom of Zoom, “that allows us to express ourselves and meet other folks,” she said.
Wardell transformed her basement into her Zumba studio for Zoom classes–fit with twinkling lights and motivational posters. Her usual senior center class participants join the Zoom classes, and she even has international participants.
Sometimes she invites other Zumba instructors to teach classes with her. They’ve used classes as fundraisers over the years–highlighting the power of community.
“My focus is for [participants] to be able to say, ‘I can do this,’” Wardell said. She helps her participants realize their ability by embracing what they can do–no matter what age or ailments.
“As we get older, we can still work out,” Wardell said, noting that as a 61-year-old with bad knees, she wants to be a testament to that. “It’s great for their mobility. We work on balance, … on our wrists, and occupational movements.”
“They don’t know that. They’re just having fun… It’s an exercise in disguise,” she said. She’ll paint their imagination as they take wide, sweeping steps with the fantasy of stepping into their hot tub or, more realistically, stepping over their kid’s laundry pile.
She’ll sometimes start everyone off dancing to older classics then incorporate merengue, salsa, cumbia, flamenco, belly dancing, or Polynesian blends of dance. It shows them how they can dance to any music.
“If it’s too much for you to stand up, do it seated. You can still dance,” Wardell said. She has had participants in wheelchairs and walkers dance along.
“I want them to feel that energy, joy, and … release those endorphins,” she said. One participant whose husband had just passed away told Wardell that she hadn’t smiled or danced in a long time and being able to release that happiness helped her live again.
It’s those moments with participants that remind her how much she loves her work. “We both need each other. I needed to share my passion and they needed somebody to be there for them,” she said.
Wardell teaches at Little River Glen Senior Center Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings; at Wakefield Senior Center Thursday mornings; and on Zoom Mondays at 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 12:30 p.m. Email her at Air4sYf@gmail.com for more information about classes.
