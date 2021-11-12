Natasha Magrath runs cleaning company after coming from Lebanon in 1999
Coming from Lebanon to the U.S. in 1999, Natasha Magrath never thought that she would eventually become a business owner. Now, she is based in Chantilly and the owner of a You’ve Got Maids franchise, serving western Fairfax County and eastern Loudoun County.
When she initially came to the U.S., Magrath continued the accounting work she had done in Lebanon by working at a Sheraton Hotel in D.C. When she eventually became a citizen, her manager at the time threw her a party to celebrate.
“I remember my job manager threw the party for me, actually, it was a good memory. And I am so proud to be now an American citizen,” Magrath said.
In 2017, she finally followed her dream of becoming a business owner through You’ve Got Maids, a maid service company with franchises all across the U.S.
“I decided on a cleaning company because I used to have a poor cleaning service kind of so I said well I want to open a cleaning business and pursue this industry. So we looked around and I found You’ve Got Maids, and we did our homework. We read about different, other companies and when we found You’ve Got Maids, we saw how they have like this strong quality of service and strong corporate support,” she said.
Now, after about four years, Magrath has 16 employees to help service Northern Virginia. And aside from the personal journey Magrath has taken, she wants to set her employees up for success.
To help with that success, she has paid for some of her employees to take English classes through the Loudoun Literacy Council, which she serves on as a member of the board of directors.
“I decided that I want to bring the education program to my business as a benefit so I’m paying for it and it was the best journey ever,” she said of paying for the classes. She also noted that four of her employees have passed the English course — and another group will soon be working on earning their GEDs.
For those who dream of owning their own business one day, Magrath would encourage people to follow the advice originally given to her by her father: have a vision and pursue it.
“If you have a passion, and you feel it inside you that you want to have your own business, have a good culture, employment, go for it … Being a business owner and building the business is not easy. It doesn’t come up, you know, day and night, it takes time. You have to be patient and go for it and keep going — have a vision. Have a vision and go after your vision. Building a business takes time, it’s not easy. But if you do the right thing and remember always [the] community will support you, the people around you will support you,” she said.
Aside from running her business, Magrath also does work with nonprofit organizations, including Loudoun Habitat of Humanity, The Arc Of Loudoun, Loudoun Hunger Relief and more. For the upcoming holiday season, Magrath will be working to provide gifts to those experiencing homelessness in Fairfax and Loudoun counties.
