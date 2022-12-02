When you think about getting involved with nature, it’s natural to imagine sunshine giving way to lush forests. Instead, the Plant NOVA Trees Coordinators Margaret Fisher and Heidi Allen say that winter is the best time to get out with the trees.
Plant NOVA Trees is a subset of the Plant NOVA Natives campaign. Plant NOVA Natives is about “trying to change the landscape and culture of Northern Virginia so that it starts supporting wildlife,” Fisher said–and trees support that wildlife.
They launched the Plant NOVA Trees drive in September 2021 “to focus on the planting and preservation of trees,” Fisher said. “We realized how important the preservation part was.”
“A young tree takes a while before it can do what an older tree can do,” Allen said.
“One of the main ways we’re losing trees is from invasive vines and other invasive plants killing the trees,” Fisher explained. Plant NOVA Trees involves identifying trees at risk with invasive vines and plants. “This is a really good wintertime activity because you don’t have quite the risk and it’s a lot easier to identify some of those native versus non-native vines,” Allen said.
With less poison ivy risk and no leaves on the tree to obscure the vines, it’s easier to see evidence of invasive vines on trees. Their Tree Rescuers program relies on volunteers to identify and count these trees in residential areas and educate homeowners on what to do with at-risk trees on their property.
“Our program is primarily an education program and a program to collect data,” Allen said. “We provide opportunities with other organizations to do the removal [of vines].” They anticipate the drive to continue through 2026 and offer more tree rescue initiatives as it grows.
Invasive vines and plants can cover, strangle, and weigh down trees.
“People think that the way the trees look now may just be the way they’re supposed to look. Once it’s pointed out to them, … they won’t be able to drive anywhere in Northern Virginia without seeing how many trees are going to die without help,” Fisher said. “That’s what gets people inspired to help out.”
Volunteers don’t need any experience, just willingness to learn the basics of what puts these trees in danger. “There’s no age limit to this. Anyone can do it,” Fisher said.
They encourage curiosity, which is exactly what got them into creating Plant NOVA Trees and doing environmental work. Like many of their volunteers, Allen and Fisher go beyond the campaign to care for nature.
Allen lives in Reston and has volunteered with the Invasive Management Area program since 2014. Her family also established The Lazar Family Fund with the Fairfax County Park Foundation, benefiting natural resource management.
Fisher lives in Clifton and volunteers as an Audubon-at-Home ambassador and Fairfax master naturalist. She was the outreach coordinator for Plant NOVA Natives for the last six years before heading Plant NOVA Trees.
They explained that our ecosystems need insects and insects need native plants.
“The ecosystem is not just up in the mountains, in some park, or out in the bay, it’s here,” Fisher said. “Here is where we actually have control [and] where we can add native plants”–even if your ‘here’ is a balcony.
Making a difference is accessible, but the biggest part of it is enjoyment and wonder at the world around you.
“I have worked with people who have never really been out in nature,” Allen said. “It’s funny to watch people go from not wanting to get their hands dirty to suddenly holding insects and digging in the ground.”
“The power and hope of the movement is that we can turn the environmental situation around just from the individual actions of each one of us,” Fisher said. “The whole movement requires as many people as possible to contribute in whatever way they enjoy or they’re good at.”
Visit https://www.plantnovatrees.org/ to learn more about the campaign and how to get involved.
