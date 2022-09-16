Among pandemic passion projects, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST) seniors Jaya Gupta and Thrisha Sakamuri co-founded Girls and Literature (GAL) to drive female literacy worldwide and at home.
“I’ve always loved reading,” Gupta said. She would spend time with her books while her parents were at work, and the characters left an impact. “Books were also the way that I got exposed to these problems in the world,” she said about female literacy issues.
“Something that struck a chord for both of us was that girls around the world are still denied access to education or given resources that are in poor condition,” she added, recalling when she and Sakamuri got the idea for GAL.
“Out of everything that could deny somebody the ability to get an education, just being born a girl was the one that was so shocking,” she said.
Part of their perspective is awareness of their own privileges. “When some of that access to education whenever we need it was … more uncertain, we realized that more,” Gupta said regarding school closings during quarantine.
The entirely student-run organization collects and sends books to girls with limited or no access to books. While they initially couldn’t ship anything because of COVID, they had time to fundraise and developed a team and global network of connections throughout 2020.
The team grew to comprise Directors of Publicity Sophie King, Sophia Li, and Sonali Shah and Event Coordinators Kritika Khati and Maya Makonnen. They used social media to advertise their book drives and offered to pick up local book donations–one of the benefits, Gupta noted, of high school-age members with drivers licenses.
GAL partnered with local libraries to host their book drives–especially Dolley Madison Library where they could count on collecting donations from open to close for a few consecutive days. “They’ve been fantastic in helping our organization get going,” said Gupta.
The book drives also allowed them to educate the public on GAL’s mission–“Helping people to see what life truly is for people who don’t have that education,” Gupta said.
Their first shipment in 2021 went to rural India, but subsequent fruitful book drives meant they needed a bigger team to help with shipments.
“We wanted an even mix of someone who was excited about what we’re doing now as well as what we could do in the future,” Gupta explained. They recently welcomed 15 new students from all over the U.S. who filled roles in fundraising, events, shipment, and publicity.
They have donated about 700 books to date.
“There are people who live in areas nearby who … also don’t have the means to buy books,” Gupta said, so they donate to local Title 1 schools as much as to Asia and Africa.
“We have gotten so many book donations, from people all over the community who were willing to support us, that we could do quite a bit for both our domestic community as well as our international community,” Gupta said.
The scope of their definition of community was highlighted when they donated books to Afghan refugees at the Dulles Expo Center.
GAL is in a growth spurt, now offering free English tutoring, and hopes to introduce chapters. “Part of our new expanded team is younger students … who can continue the mission in the Northern Virginia area,” Gupta said, while the original founders can expand GAL’s reach once they graduate.
Books are the reason the GAL team sees opportunities instead of obstacles because everyone has a story that we may not know. “I think that books have the potential to show a student that they can create a world beyond their circumstances,” Gupta said.
