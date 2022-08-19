86-year-old Master Gardener shares the joy of growing
If you ever find yourself on Joe Francis’ doorstep at his home in Herndon, you’ll likely be treated to a tour of his three acres. Whether you know your way around plants or not, you’ll leave having learned something new.
Visitors will become acquainted with red and black raspberries, dahlias, gladiolus (“glads”), deodar cedars, Peruvian daffodils, and the 97 peonies that are “all different kinds from different places,” he said.
Francis knows each one of his plants and loves taking care of them, but it all started with landscaping. At his boarding school in Pennsylvania, he was often sent to the principal’s office for not playing sports with everyone.
“I’m in [the principal’s] office and up comes a tractor with gang mowers. I said, ‘why don’t you let me go with them? I’ll get my physical activity in,’” he recalled.
The grounds crew was a regular fixture on the 300+ acres. Francis was a teenager eager to absorb and they were enthusiastic to teach. He picked up the work and has kept with it ever since.
The veteran had a lifetime of passion-provoked experience by the time he joined the Fairfax County Master Gardener Program in 2001.
He served in the Army, married his wife Agatha (Aggie), raised a son, moved into their home in Herndon in 1970, worked for a nonprofit for decades, and volunteered at Hillwood Estate.
He donates his plants to Herndon for public landscaping, his tomatoes to community gardens, and orchids to the U.S. Botanic Garden.
“He’s a do-gooder. It’s not me,” Aggie laughed. She jokes that she signed Francis up for the Master Gardener Program to get him out of her hair.
“I joined the program as a volunteer intern hoping to learn the current trends in urban gardening and to reset my lifelong skills and habits,” Francis said.
“You wind up wanting to learn more,” Master Gardener Janet Scheren said about the program, “Because there’s so much to learn.”
“There’s such a broad range of interests within the group,” Scheren said. Francis is renowned for his orchid expertise, but he embraces history, building, and music just as fervently.
All master gardeners share the desire to learn. They learn from the prescribed academic material as much as they learn from the public, guest lecturers, and each other.
All participants in the program navigate three years of a curriculum while conducting public clinics in the community. Once they get certified after three years, they maintain their involvement with annual continued education and volunteer hours.
“The health of everything you grow comes from the health of your soil,” Scheren shared for those wondering how to get started with growing. “If you understand your light conditions, you’re about halfway there,” Francis advised.
You don’t need acres to learn how to grow. “It’s amazing what you can grow even in a small area,” said Scheren, who has limited space.
“There’s so much you can learn and so much beauty you can create just by starting to build healthy soil and put plants in it that give you pleasure and bring joy into your home,” she added.
Francis continues learning through new things to this day. “To a great extent, it’s trial and error. It starts out with the catalogs. Aggie will say, ‘oh, isn’t this pretty?’ … pretty soon, she orders them,” he laughed.
He’ll get plants from other farmers, friends, and auctions as well. After he checks the light requirements for a new plant, he always finds space for it on their land.
“There’s beauty, health, and understanding of how nature works,” Scheren said about what you get out of the program and learning how to grow.
Sometimes it just comes down to the simple things. “It’s a hobby that’s intellectually challenging … and it’s so rewarding just to be out in the fresh air, sunshine, and nature enjoying that,” Scheren said.
To learn more about the Master Gardener program, visit https://bit.ly/3PnyYiF or their YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3AnxFfy
