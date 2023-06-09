With the internet, an idea can travel faster than you can blink. It can traverse states, oceans, and continents. The idea for a pen pal program at Odessa Collegiate Academy, a high school in Odessa, Texas, did just that.
The pen pal program at Odessa Collegiate Academy centered around connecting students from the U.S. and Ukraine. Over in Oakton, Flint Hill Middle School History Teacher Katie Knicely heard about the pen pal program through a parent at her school.
Knicely contacted the pen pal program director Chris Mead to learn more.
“I … very quickly realized this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for my students to personally connect with peers a world away both figuratively and literally,” Knicely said.
She explained that their eighth-grade curriculum explores the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights. Students examine global situations–from South African apartheid to the balance of use and preservation of the Amazon rainforest.
She said that students learn about other children’s educational experiences around the world. Her class was about to start their research paper assignment on global responsibility for the human rights of refugees when she heard about the pen pal program.
Knicely pitched the idea to her school, and it was approved by the administration and shared with parents. Flint Hill Middle joined the program, and they matched U.S. and Ukraine students 1:1.
Knicely first designated about 15 minutes twice a week for students to email their pen pals, but her students found their own routine along the way. Some students connected with their pen pals over social media as well (at their discretion with permission from their family).
The connections took off, but they still encountered obstacles along the way. Some pen pals responded infrequently or fell off altogether due to connectivity issues, moving, or turmoil with bombings.
They wanted to try Zoom calls, but it didn’t work out this past spring. Although, more than the majority of Knicely’s students in the program have maintained contact with their pen pals.
While the students have learned more about one another, Knicely got more insight herself through a contest in the program. The program hosted a contest with students responding to the topic “what the past year means to me” with art and essays.
Knicely volunteered as a judge for the contest, going through the entries. While they released contest results in late April, the experiences and emotions that all the participants shared were gripping.
Knicely saw the power in the youth all around. The students in Ukraine had the power to share their stories and her students had the power to connect with global peers.
“[My students] do have a voice and a role in our global society,” Knicely said. She was wary of how much this experience would go beyond learning about the world and moving toward molding the future.
“We are all extraordinarily lucky to have the opportunities we have here, which is why it is imperative for us to take the responsibility that comes with opportunity and become actively involved in creating a better future,” she said.
“In our ever-growing and inter-connected global community, our young adolescents need to start creating personal connections with the world beyond our NOVA bubble,” Knicely said.
With more than a hundred Flint Hill Middle School students in the pen pal program–some with two pen pals from Ukraine–they are inevitably expanding their sense of community. The best part for Knicely is seeing the potential of an underutilized and overlooked age group realized.
“The sooner we educate and empower these young adolescents by providing them ways to actively engage with the world around them, the more hope we can have for our global community moving forward,” she said.
“The small behaviors of many people can create a cumulative effect that can be more powerful than any government, summit, or declaration,” Knicely said. “We just have to choose to act.”
If you are a student or know other students interested in becoming part of the pen pal program, contact program director Chris Mead at chris@magiciansofmainstreet.com
