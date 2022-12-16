“If you try hard, strive, and have some grit you can honestly accomplish anything you want to,” said Erdem Dulguun. The eighth grader attends Kilmer Middle School during the week and organizes groundbreaking educational opportunities on weekends–namely the first Mongolian-American student spelling bee supported by Scripps.
The bee took place at The World Bank in D.C. in October. They had 32 Mongolian-American students from across the U.S. compete. Of those, 16 students were taught by Erdem since he has been teaching his own spelling classes on weekends for more than a year.
“It all started with a sleepover,” Erdem said when one of his friends asked him about his spelling bee trophies. That friend didn’t know what a spelling bee was so Erdem taught him by asking him to spell “bourgeois.” Through explaining the word and its spelling, “He inadvertently [became] my first student.”
When he finished as first runner-up in the 2021 Fairfax County Spelling Bee, his mother Bolormaa Jamiyansuren posted about him to the Mongolian diaspora on Facebook. Interested families and students reached out to them to learn more about spelling bees and Erdem saw the opportunity to share his knowledge so he started hosting Friday spelling classes over Zoom.
When his students asked him how they could compete in spelling bees too, Erdem told them to sign up at their schools.
“What I didn’t know at the time was that almost all the students’ schools did not offer the Scripps National Spelling Bee and did not plan to introduce it,” he said. “These students had been working so hard. They studied the spelling bee themselves and improved so much. I [had] so much fun with the spelling bee that I felt that I had to just give my fellow students a chance.”
With help from his mom, Scripps, and Fairfax County Council PTA Spelling Bee Coordinator Eliza Morss, they organized the student spelling bee with 100 percent volunteer efforts. The judges traveled for the competition and the Mongolian Ambassador to the U.S. Batbayar Ulziidelger attended too.
Students and families came all the way from the West Coast. “It was the first time I ever saw the students in person,” Erdem said of the 16 attendees he taught. “It went beyond all of my expectations.”
“When I heard how they put all their efforts to come here to learn I was just speechless,” Bolormaa said. “You realize how extremely important the whole thing was.”
The number of people who showed up for the competition showed them how much of a nationwide need there is for these opportunities. They hope to do it again next year.
Erdem proudly embraces his Mongolian and American heritage through every opportunity he seizes.
“I think of [the English language] as an immigrant language because the vast majority of English words are not originally from English,” he said. “It’s a very inclusive language.”
It’s that inclusivity, specifically in Fairfax, that Bolormaa credits for fueling Erdem’s success. They moved from Minnesota to Fairfax around this time four years ago.
“Here is where he truly honed his skills to a completely different level,” his mom said. “For us, this [region] is a third of the entire Mongolian diaspora in America… Because of that, he gets to learn his traditional Mongolian horse-head fiddle … for which he’s qualified for a gold medal.”
Erdem was the only U.S. student in the strings category to qualify for the 36th International Music Competition Grand Prize Virtuoso in Paris. He took home the gold for his performance with the Mongolian horse-head fiddle at the competition this week.
Erdem has been competing for years now, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy. Even learning the horse-head fiddle took bloody fingers, but Erdem persevered. “These habits I learned coming from my mom,” he said. “We never give up.”
They’ve always partnered to support each other. While Erdem was growing and learning, so was Bolormaa. “I was a student when he was born so I needed his help too. We would study together. He became a very cooperative partner,” she said.
He got his knack for teaching from his mom as well as his determination–“watching her always try her best,” Erdem said. “Even when she’s tired and laying down, she always gets back up after a little while.”
“Sometimes it’s okay to put [something] away as long as you need to, but when you come back to it you want to move forward, at least a little every time you do it,” Erdem said. “It’s like filling a bucket of water with only teaspoons. You can put in multiple teaspoons at a time, maybe just one teaspoon, but sooner or later it will fill up.
“No matter how little you do it, you’re always improving,” he added. “Eventually you’ll become really good at it.”
