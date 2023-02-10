When Edward Zhang started experiencing complications with his rare retinal disease retinoschisis in elementary school, he “had to [find] new solutions to new problems,” he said. From navigating the bus aisle to what activities he could do, Zhang ultimately had to relearn how to understand with deteriorated eyesight.
“I mainly did that alone through elementary [and] middle school because I didn’t really have anyone to lean on other than my parents,” he said.
Once he entered Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), the county gave him a vision teacher. He went to a specific optometrist for trifocal lenses to correct his vision. He had more resources to support him in embracing his abilities.
Zhang formed an artificial intelligence (AI) research club with his friends at TJHSST in 2021. Insight from his vision teacher and optometrist led him to attend events for the visual impairment community.
He attended an event last summer from the Maryland-based nonprofit Foundation Fighting Blindness. The Foundation’s focus on funding research on rare retinal diseases showed Zhang the possibilities for research into his disease.
At the event, he networked with Foundation leadership, organizations, doctors, researchers, and other kids – though he noticed few of the latter.
“Although [the younger generation] might not be as susceptible to … vision issues, it’s important for them to be cognizant of these issues,” he said. Zhang knew he wanted to strengthen this community he found and introduce more kids to it.
He started mentoring other students with visual impairments, at the suggestion of his vision teacher. “I try to give back as much as possible because this community has helped me a lot and has meant a lot to me over the years,” he said.
He wanted to extend his impact to promote the charities he learned about. He got his inspiration from TJHSST’s HackTJ hackathon. “We decided to make an event that can clearly showcase what these charities are doing and their impact,” he said.
Now as a senior, he and his friends organized the CodeOn hackathon to benefit the visual impairment community. The multi-hyphenated (day-long student-run low-vision) event is “more of a targeted approach to a hackathon,” Zhang said.
Their team of about 20 student volunteers is ready to take on more than 100 participants (“hackers”) from 7th to 12th grade.
CodeOn aims to spread low vision awareness, collect donations to fund research, and create innovative STEM solutions to vision impairment. Donations from the event will support the Foundation’s Washington D.C. Metro VisionWalk this spring–funding vision research.
Zhang’s team partnered with the Foundation, the India Development and Relief Fund, and similar charities to schedule guest speakers and collect problem statements for the participating hackers to work on.
The problem statements address accessibility in and out of the visual impairment community, all the way to underfunded countries where people don’t have reliable access to clean drinking water or food.
They’ll be promoting STEM with a STEM showcase and workshops to teach potential hackers skills like programming, machine learning, and engineering.
The rules for hackers are simple: no working ahead of time (besides brainstorming innovative solutions once Zhang’s team post the problem statements two weeks before the event). The hackathon race will begin on March 12 at Edlin School in Reston.
The whole CodeOn vision stemmed from Zhang focusing on what he could do. He credits his confidence to the local visual impairment community.
“I really value the independence, sense of confidence, [and] safety net … that they have given me,” he said. “I want to try to reciprocate that.”
Keep updated on the event at https://bit.ly/3l8Fkck
