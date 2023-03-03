“We all come from different stages of life,” Melissa Alba said about her class at George Mason University. Alba is pursuing a master’s in social work after spending years working with diverse populations.
Some of her peers are parents, recent undergrads, or adults returning to school from the workforce. All of them overcame their own obstacles to pursue this degree–encapsulating how social workers build connections in place of borders.
The theme for this year’s Social Work Month is “social work breaks barriers.” Social workers are the bridge connecting people to their community’s programs and services.
Social workers help people through the unfamiliar difficulties of aging, trauma, immigration, and more. Alba knows the jarring experience of getting your bearings in a new situation after her family immigrated to Fairfax County.
“My parents came to this area with nothing,” she said but noted that they made ends meet. The experience helped Alba foster compassion for where people come from and the challenges they face.
Alba went for an undergrad degree in criminology from GMU. “I quickly learned that I wanted to work with people if I was going to do any type of work,” she said. She graduated in 2009 and did just that.
She worked with students in Venezuela for a religious nonprofit and returned to GMU to work with international students. Through her experiences, she supported students in the transformative parts of their lives, helping them navigate the way forward.
“I enjoy investing in people’s lives,” Alba said, but she still felt something was missing. She knew of social work and connected with the idea of the work. She took the leap of faith in applying, was accepted, and transitioned from GMU employee to student in August 2021.
She is in the Title IV-E Child Welfare Stipend Program, which supplements coursework with fieldwork in child welfare. The program narrows down the conglomerate social work focus for Alba.
Since she’s in her final year of the program, she has been interning at Fairfax County Department of Family Services in their Children, Youth, and Families Division. “This is the work that I feel called to do,” Alba said.
She works on cases with potential foster parents and families. She has also shadowed and collaborated with other divisions to get a comprehensive experience of how much social work is a joint effort across multiple services.
Alba’s childhood and her work experiences before and during the program solidify the idea that diversity is strength and it’s not a matter of “if” you have something to contribute.
“You bring something to the table,” she said. “If you’re passionate about something, it doesn’t matter where you are in your stage of life, go for it. If I didn’t do that then I wouldn’t be here.”
She will be graduating with her master’s in social work this May. As part of the program, after graduating she will work for the Department of Social Services in Virginia for at least two years.
She hopes to work in the county, close to home. The program has been the culmination of a unique insight into her community and how much of a network exists to catch the people who struggle.
Social workers are part of that network, operating discretely. It’s often the invisible work that can catalyze seminal change.
“Maybe it’s a little thing that you’re doing, but it [makes] a huge difference in a community. I’m glad that I can be that small change in some ways,” Alba said.
