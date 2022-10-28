Rounding out Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Side-Out Foundation Executive Director and Founder Rick Dunetz focuses on advocacy over awareness. “We’re aware. It’s not good,” he said.
The Fairfax-based nonprofit works for metastatic breast cancer (MBC) patients by funding breast cancer research facilities, scientists, and oncologists nationwide and doing their own research. Side-Out aims to meaningfully extend the lives of those with MBC.
“Metastatic breast cancer patients are going to live with breast cancer every single day … for the rest of their life… Tomorrow is the next thing for them, that’s it,” Annandale resident Dunetz said. In the pursuit of helping MBC patients get as many tomorrows as possible, they advocate for precision medicine as the first line of defense for a cancer diagnosis.
“My dad was constantly looking for solutions for my mom as she was going through her disease,” he said. After his mother, Gloria, was re-diagnosed with cancer in 2004, his father Bryant connected with Dr. Daniel Von Hoff to talk about the precision medicine research Von Hoff was doing.
Precision medicine uses someone’s DNA to tailor treatment to their disease. Von Hoff shared his research so Side-Out could launch a precision medicine-based MBC clinical trial in 2009.
“There are dozens of different kinds of breast cancer. That’s why personalized medicine is recommended because everyone’s disease is different,” Dunetz said.
“She was very practical about her disease,” Dunetz said about Gloria. “My family tends to be more realistic about things.” The efficient approach of personalized medicine lent itself to Side-Out’s mission for real solutions.
Phase one of their research study began in 2010 and successfully included Gloria until she passed away that August. While they’ve continued with research and fundraised more than $16 million towards MBC research, Side-Out was officially founded on volleyball in 2005 shortly after Gloria’s stage IV breast cancer diagnosis.
Dunetz took over part-time as West Springfield High School’s volleyball coach at the same time. “She couldn’t find her way to fight the disease, but our volleyball team inspired her to,” Dunetz recalled about Gloria when she attended their games.
He started dedicating volleyball tournaments to fundraising for breast cancer research.
“They wouldn’t allocate the funds to anything specific, let alone … metastatic breast cancer–which is what my mother at the time was coping with,” he said, describing his journey to find places to fund.
Dunetz noticed some high schools in other states hosting breast cancer awareness matches connected to larger charities and he thought volleyball would work well for that. He contacted volleyball coaches across the U.S. to see if they would host fundraising matches and got a thousand replies of interest.
As he worked to organize it, his t-shirt vendor at the time came up with the name “Dig Pink” for the fundraising matches.
“In year one of Dig Pink in 2008, we went from a $60,000 volleyball tournament to a $500,000 fundraiser,” said Dunetz. “The year after that, it tripled to $1.5 million.”
With funds coming in from all over the country, they wanted donations to impact larger than local. That brought them to conduct their own research with Von Hoff’s help.
They learn as they go but are already well-educated on the environment of MBC research. “My dad is kind of an expert in clinical trials now because he just dove into it and learned,” Dunetz said.
Side-Out grows with the state of MBC research. They biopsy cancer tissue from participants to test all the FDA-approved drugs on the cancer cells and report their scientist-verified findings of which drugs work for that patient’s cancer.
“We’re giving [patients] information that will allow them to make an informed decision about their cancer journey. We’re also giving them any … clinical trials that they qualify for in case they want to go that direction,” Dunetz said. “They can start their cancer journey with the right drug.”
Since they work in the world of late-stage disease, Side-Out doesn’t push the word “cure” or the idea of more, more, more. “We don’t need more, we need enough,” Dunetz said–enough patients for their research, enough funding, enough time.
Learn more about Dunetz’s nonprofit at https://side-out.org/.
