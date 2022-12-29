“When you come to us, we’re not only going to try to help you, we’re going to try to help you help yourself,” said Community Empowerment of Northern Virginia (CENV) Business Development Director Lauren McCreary.
The Sterling-based nonprofit CENV held their Holiday Assistance Outreach event at Herndon High School on Dec. 20. The event is their largest program serving low-income families, single mothers, and at-risk youth in the Northern Virginia area.
They gave out hundreds of gift cards and more than 4,000 toys to families via a car line. Toys for Tots donated the toys, which they sorted and bagged for each family. They stuffed stockings with the gift cards and everyday items.
“We thought about what’s really going to empower the families… What empowers them is their being able to go out and make the decision for themselves what they want to purchase for their families,” McCreary explained regarding their recent decision to donate gift cards instead of food.
“It allowed families to feel good. Being able to have a bag of Christmas gifts, grocery money, and gas money is helpful. They can make that gift card stretch [or] go visit family,” she added.
Herndon High allowed for “Smooth parking [and] carline; we were able to use their cafeteria space. They were very accommodating,” McCreary said. This was their first year hosting the event in Fairfax County but hit closer to home for CENV.
Herndon United Methodist Church handled overflow parking and was also the site where CENV got started. Founder and Executive Director Jackie Phan started CENV as a daycare center at the church in 2014.
“It started out with doing outreach for the community in small brackets,” McCreary explained, as they incorporated summer camps and created a food pantry. “We kept getting bigger and bigger and having more outreach events,” McCreary added.
They started annual outreach events throughout the year to donate food and items. McCreary joined CENV in 2018 in the middle of their holiday outreach program that year, so she saw firsthand what a group of volunteers can get done even with a massive load of donations and a mile-long line of cars for receiving.
Volunteers handed out the stockings and bagged toys from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this year. 1-800 Got Junk helped deliver and unload thousands of toys. A few local businesses sponsored the event, with one of those being Pohanka Automotive Group. Some Pohanka employees also volunteered. They had at least 75 volunteers this year.
“Nobody ever thinks we’re going to get it done and we get it done in one day! We just have to have tons of volunteers,” McCreary said. “It’s something to see and the pictures don’t do it any justice.”
The turnout was more inspiring considering that “Sometimes there are issues with getting our donations to people and getting people to us,” McCreary said. CENV serves as an informant on community resources too, so it’s important that they be accessible to the populations who can benefit.
“There’s a lot out there for these families if they knew how to navigate and where to go,” McCreary said. “We’re just trying to help everybody as best as we can and show them that they have services and resources available to them so that they are empowered.”
That empowerment is the depth behind their decisions. Even the call for switching to gift cards is about empowerment–giving people the chance to shop on their own when they might be recent immigrants navigating a new country.
It’s all about showing people what they can do and helping them along that path. “We want to advocate for them. We want them to learn to empower and advocate for themselves,” McCreary said. “We want to meet people where they’re at and we want to do it in a way that makes them feel comfortable.”
The message behind the outreach and their everyday efforts is this: “Know your power. Know that you have things available to you. You are human and you are here in this community,” McCreary said.
CENV is preparing for their spring outreach event and summer camp. If the turnout (of volunteers and benefactors) of this past event is any indicator, then it’s a heartwarmingly busy season ahead.
For more information about CENV, email info@communityenv.org or to volunteer, email volunteer@communityenv.org
