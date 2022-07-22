Earlier this year, Troop 160 Life Scout Nicholas Flanigan aimed to become an Eagle Scout–a rank that has all the qualities of a scout with perseverance and leadership.
The Eagle Scout project is part of earning that rank and about employing leadership to benefit the troop and community. When one of his friends shared concerns about his family in Ukraine at the start of the Russian invasion, Flanigan figured out how he could help.
He found the nonprofit United Help Ukraine (UHU). Established in Maryland in 2014, UHU started collecting medical supplies and eventually solicited donations for baby supplies and food.
Flanigan got in touch with a representative of the organization and learned more about UHU. He paid attention to detail–how they get supplies to Ukraine (shipped from Delaware to Poland and then Ukraine) and ship high-demand medical supplies by plane.
Once he knew what was needed and how it would get there, Flanigan planned a donation drive and solicited the cause on his website. He coordinated with his troop and UHU to schedule in-person donation days for June 4 and 11.
“I wanted to do it earlier, but my troop had activities during that time, which meant that I wouldn’t be able to get as many volunteers for this project,” Flanigan said.
“We were mostly promoting through online sources as well as fliers. Fliers are… labor intensive [and] online [promotion] requires money and we didn’t have that much to promote it,” he explained. He found out that Google and Facebook give free ad space to nonprofits through ad grants, so he used that to advertise the donation drive.
If people couldn’t donate in person, Flanigan accepted donations at his home, offered to pick them up from those who got in contact and routed people to UHU’s Chantilly address where he and his troop helped pack and ship donations.
Flanigan and his crew of volunteers were at Fairfax Church of Christ on June 4 distributing fliers and receiving food, medical, and baby supply donations. They had an area for sorting and packing donations for shipment. They transferred donations to the UHU van a couple of hours earlier than planned because of the heat.
“We could’ve continued afterward but everyone was tired, it had been hours. We still handed out [more than 2,000] fliers, which helped us get donations on June 11,” he said.
They concluded their June 4 drive with more than 70 boxes of donations from other troops and the community. A local company donated quality plastic containers, which were essential for packing donated bags of rice or flour.
Flanigan quickly learned from the challenges on June 4 to improve the experience for the second drive on June 11. He improved his instructions, set up the sorting tent closer, and increased the efficiency of transferring supplies to the van. He even kept an eye on the weather, delaying some things till midday to avoid the morning rain.
“It was a lot easier to manage and I felt a little bit more in control… Despite the rain, I led the scouts to collect almost 50 boxes of supplies, baby items, and food,” he said.
“I want people to know about the organization and to continue to support Ukraine and other countries in the same circumstances around the world,” Flanigan said. “I also want people to know the work that goes into it.”
From scheduling and communication to weather and shipping, Flanigan attended to every aspect of the project and exhibited how to handle things when they don’t go as planned.
Some things were out of his control, such as brothers being brothers. Flanigan’s brother Brandon Flanigan “was not listening as much–it didn’t help” he laughed.
He exceeded his initial goal of 40 boxes with more than 200 boxes of donations overall. Flanigan’s latest goal is earning a gold Congressional medal, but he is enjoying the journey to Eagle Scout along the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.