Kristy Edlefsen works with Open FCPS to find resources for parents and students
When a Fairfax County parent came up to her in a grocery store seeking help for his 7-year-old child, fellow parent Kristy Edlefsen knew that she had to lend a hand.
The man told her that Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) had not been providing his daughter, who is a special education student, with online schooling. Given that he was worried about potential exposure to COVID-19, he wanted to be able to pursue her education in a virtual format.
When the parent approached her, Edlefsen was collecting signatures for the FCPS Accountability Coalition, or the Open FCPS Coalition, which she explained is a bipartisan group of parents who work together to hold the school board accountable for children’s needs.
Upon hearing his story, she reached out to other Open FCPS members to find those who may have experienced something similar to him.
“As soon as I told them what happened ... they immediately set into action trying to — contacts and everybody pulling each other together and they gave me a contact. But I only had this man’s address. So I drove back over to his house and knocked on his door and he was very happy to receive hopeful help. And I gave him a contact. And I’m hopeful that God answered a prayer through us being in the right place and we could be His hands and feet and they will hopefully get some information from people who have been down that path,” she said.
Edlefsen explained that, for her, her faith in God is leading the way in the decisions she makes and what happens in her life — including her interaction with this parent.
She said that the pandemic has been hard on parents and students alike, and that it’s easy for some parents to be a bit lost right now.
But Edlefsen also explained that taking part in their students education has been helpful, though, and it certain has opened eyes for parents of those in FCPS.
“COVID has allowed a light to shine on the school systems and what is going on in the school systems, through virtual learning and through some of the other things that have opened up and, and when people wanted their kids back in school, they started diving a little deeper,” Edlefsen explained. “And I think many of us can say that, as parents, we became complacent, and just allowed our kids to just go to school, and there is just — there’s an eye-opening when you sit down with your children in a virtual learning and you start seeing what’s happening, what they’re learning in schools and what the curriculum is and just become a little more aware.”
For her, being active in her children’s education is important, as it is parents who are at the core of who their children become.
“While the school is an important part of our children’s development, it falls on us to grow good humans,” she said.
Edlefsen noted that while she may not know the outcome of the help she gave to this man, she hopes that the community will come together to help provide what he needs — particularly for his child.
When not actively helping in the community, Edlefsen spends time with her family and enjoys exercise.
