“So many people know there’s a problem, they want to help, but they don’t know what way will be most effective,” said Oakton Pantry Founder Cathy Jaquette. When Jaquette founded the Pantry at Oakton High School, she built a way for the community to help each other.
The Oakton High assistant principal at the time attended Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) board meetings, mentioning the food insecurity issue in their population. “She would tell us these stories of kids coming to the front office … who clearly had nothing. The staff in the front office would get together on their own to chip in some money to get this child a Target gift card,” Jaquette said.
“This wasn’t just a one-off thing, this was happening a lot,” she added. “Any family is just one crisis away from food insecurity.” Oakton High always wanted a pantry but imagined students running it and couldn’t realize it because of student turnover.
Volunteering was part of Jaquette’s normal thanks to her mom. Through her co-ed service fraternity in college, she got “a chance to see all the different types of service that are out there,” she said. “I was drawn to helping at the local Boys and Girls Club,” she said.
She remained involved in volunteer efforts supporting kids ever since. On the PTSA, she brought the drive for seeing people’s visions to reality. At those meetings with the assistant principal, Jaquette suggested the PTSA handle the pantry.
They put the word out in 2016 that the school was giving them the space to build a pantry and they were setting it up with storage bins and shelving. “The response was incredible. We raised like $800 in just a matter of days… It just took off from there,” Jaquette said. “Three weeks later we had it up and running.”
The Oakton Pantry serves students, their families, and Oakton residents with school supplies, non-perishable food, personal hygiene products, and household cleaning items. People can access the pantry through their store, snack packs throughout the school, or curbside grocery distribution on Thursday afternoons.
They have a no-question, no-limit policy, and an open door to the community.
“It’s important not to judge people’s circumstances based on what [you’re] seeing,” Jaquette said. “A lot of families don’t feel comfortable in the school [and] don’t necessarily want to communicate with the school.” The pantry’s message is that the school is safe.
“The pantry is so much bigger than one thing or person,” Jaquette said. “You need a team of people because everyone has a different area of expertise.” The pantry is a team effort of counselors, staff, adult volunteers, Work and Awareness Training (WAT) students, and the student-led organization The Pantry Club. Everyone has the common goal of supporting the Oakton students and community.
Seeing the way that the community has met every need they advertise through physical or financial donations to the nonprofit pantry–even during COVID–reminds Jaquette that “We’re all in this together,” she said. “It’s about more than just a meal.”
For the Oakton Pantry, it’s about supporting the students who fall between the cracks when they get rejected from free and reduced lunch. It’s about giving students and families what they need as much as what they want.
Around the holidays, they give students restaurant and shop gift cards. “What it means is maybe that student, instead of going home by themself, can go with a group of friends and hang out in a safe space,” Jaquette said.
Tis the season for coordinating their Thanksgiving meal donations–flexible, meal ingredient packs with gift cards to pick up the protein of their choice. They’ll also be assisting families with gifts over the holidays through wish lists supplied by the families and donors to sponsor them.
The staff has measured improved student grades, attendance, and behavior since the pantry’s founding.
“Food is common ground… It’s something that doesn’t have anything to do with behavior, discipline, or grades. It’s just something very human,” Jaquette said. “Everyone should have the ability to feed themselves.”
Visit https://oaktonpantry.com/ to learn more.
