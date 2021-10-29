Vienna woman provides meals for Afghan refugees, others in Northern Virginia
For Eileen Goldstein Scherzinger, there’s nothing better than a home-cooked meal made with love.
She embodies this through working with Lasagna Love, an organization which provides meals (mainly lasagna) to people who need them in any capacity,
“Our mission is not only to help address the incredible rise in food insecurity among families but also to provide a simple act of love and kindness during a time full of uncertainty and stress,” according to the Lasagna Love website.
Goldstein Scherzinger first joined Lasagna Love in September 2020, and was the first regional leader in Northern Virginia. Now, she manages the areas of Vienna, Reston, Herndon, McLean, Great Falls and Falls Church — working with more than 150 volunteers.
“All the volunteers shop, cook and deliver the food. So we do not get reimbursed by anybody, this all comes out of the kindness of their hearts. And, you know, we’re fortunate to live in an area where people can do that,” she said.
Goldstein Scherzinger matches volunteers with families after receiving requests through an online system which her husband helped create. From there, volunteers make direct contact with the family or individual to connect and coordinate drop off.
Her latest project through the organization is providing meals to Afghan refugees, who she knew she had to help when they began arriving in this area. Goldstein Scherzinger explained that while the project started with lasagna, it has expanded.
“So this project kind of grew really fast. I did my research and I tried to find out what foods were common to their country, and things that we could maybe cook for them in larger quantities. And through some outreach I found — there was a woman who connected with me who had a very large group of children who are here without their families that needed help with finding resources to feed them. So we made a whole arrangement and I set it all up,” she said.
While Goldstein Scherzinger and her volunteers make food for Afghan refugees, she said she is proud of the growth she’s seeing in her volunteers — conversations are being had with their children about the situation in Afghanistan and people are trying new international recipes.
Aside from the cultural conversations being had in households, Goldstein Scherzinger said her favorite part of the organization is spreading that positivity and community through a meal.
“It’s seeing that people are recognizing there are good people out there. Because I think there’s so much hate in this world sometimes. And I think that’s part of why I got involved with Lasagna Love ... because it was during a really rough time. We had COVID, we had the election and the political situation was not very good. So people were just so down. And for us to be able to do something and just, for a moment, make somebody’s day a whole lot better — it’s long lasting, and I think it’s contagious,” she said.
She also emphasized that anyone can ask for help through Lasagna Love, no matter the reason. People can also nominate others to help them get a homemade meal.
“I think there’s a lot of stigma with asking for help. And that’s definitely one of our things we try to overcome with what we do. We’re never going to judge anybody for requests. So if you need a night off because you’re just exhausted, that’s okay, just the same as if somebody has no food in the refrigerator. We want to help,” she said.
Just as there is no stipulation for who can request a meal, Goldstein Scherzinger said that they ask for no financial documentation, and that those receiving meals do not need to provide anything to volunteers in return.
“We just want to know how many people we’re feeding, if you have any allergies or dietary restrictions and where to bring the food,” she explained.
Outside of working her full time job, Goldstein Scherzinger spends much of her free time with Lasagna Love. While it can be a lot of work to balance, she said that it is work worth doing.
“I think I am energized by doing this, so it makes me make it work,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.