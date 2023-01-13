“I had just graduated from [George Mason University] and was looking for a volunteer opportunity,” said Chantilly resident Nancy Portee. “I was looking for something that I thought would make an impact. I love children so I researched and found the BeFriend-A-Child program.”
Portee began mentoring with the Fairfax County Department of Family Services’ (DFS) BeFriend-A-Child Program out of college. The program was relatively new at the time, more than 40 years ago.
The program is for kids ages 5-12 whose families are involved with Fairfax County’s Children, Youth, and Families Division (CYF). Some form of abuse or neglect brings the children to DFS with an open case.
“There are so many emotions you have to be cognizant of and sensitive to when you’re dealing with these things,” Portee noted.
The parents or guardians are often “so overwhelmed [and] overworked… They’re trying to survive,” she added. Sometimes they don’t speak English, so mentors must be prepared to work around a language barrier.
The child’s CYF social worker can refer the families to the BeFriend-A-Child Program. The program coordinator matches kids with volunteer mentors based on location, age, need, and other factors.
Mentors are at least 21 years old and have gone through an application process to volunteer. Once accepted, they are trained in child development. They make a minimum two-year commitment to at least eight hours a month with their mentee, but Portee has been at it since she started.
She mentored the first child she was matched with for almost 10 years and has had her current mentee for nearly five years. “We’ve developed an extremely strong relationship and she’s like part of my family. Her siblings and extended family have become part of our family,” Portee said.
She was there to bring her mentee presents on Christmas. Portee’s neighbors and friends have added to the present pile, highlighting how “I can reach other people who can also help,” she said.
“Even as a child, [I’ve been] very familiar with volunteering, helping others, and giving back,” she said since her mother always volunteered. Portee has volunteered with food pantries, been her neighborhood’s community relations chairperson, and always participated in her daughter’s activities as a child–from horseback riding to Girl Scouts.
“I try to bring joy and happiness to other people,” Portee said, which is clear from how much she dives into mentoring. She loves to take the kids out for all sorts of adventures. She took her mentee to Fun Land of Fairfax for go-karting and wall climbing not too long ago. “I absolutely love seeing the kids [and] the joy on their faces,” she said.
Some mentors will take kids horseback riding or even pay for their schooling. “All these things that we do with them introduce them to things that they may not have been exposed to giving them new experiences and opening up a different world to them,” Portee explained.
Sometimes the experiences introduce a new world of possibilities just through teaching soft skills and giving the kids hobbies. Portee’s current mentee has “opened up to so many new foods, experiences, [and] things she never would have before. Maybe it will incite a passion in her,” Portee said.
“You’re showing them endless opportunities,” she added. It’s all in the effort to minimize the risk of their circumstances and expand on the positives so they can reach their full potential–all with “a safe person to talk to [who] cares about them,” Portee said.
“We get out of it more than even the children or the people that we’re impacting,” she admitted. As much as they build a community for each mentee, mentors get their own community of “like-minded people [who] care about others,” she said.
The most important thing to Portee, and every mentor, is “to make an impact, even if it’s just a few children,” she said. “If you try to help even just a little bit, … you’re helping somebody.”
Visit https://bit.ly/3CBYahU to learn more about the program.
