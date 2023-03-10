Women are making history every day, it’s enough material for an eon of annual observances. From Susan B. Anthony to Simone Biles and, locally Mildred Waller.
Waller was one of about 40 advocates for the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) who met with Congress last month to present a proposal supporting teachers and family childcare providers. Waller is one of the latter.
She is also a Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) employee employee who currently works as a full-tine childcare provider, while also working for CCAMPIS, NOVA’s program assisting students who are also parents with anything from textbooks to childcare, and manages the college’s food delivery service in partnership with the Capital Area Foodbank.
The list of her roles doesn’t stop there. Before she began any of those pursuits, she joined NOVA as a student alongside her two youngest daughters.
“I got into this because of my children. I continue to do this because of my children,” she said.
The mother of five moved from a 13-year career in sales and marketing to operate a daycare for the Fairfax County Office for Children in 2013 because her kids needed quality care and she knew others did too.
“It only takes one person” to set off a chain reaction of positive impact, she said. “My motto is once you join my facility, you’re joining my family.” The love clearly comes back around, as she’s often invited to birthday parties and graduations of children she cared for.
While completing some required training for the Office for Children around 2017, Waller met NOVA Professor Bernice Mayfield–who was conducting the training.
Based on Waller’s participation in discussions, Mayfield recommended that she register at NOVA. Waller let it go but Mayfield didn’t. At a later training session, they met again, and Mayfield reiterated that Waller should pursue a degree.
Around the same time, Waller’s fourth daughter was in the process of applying to college. Inspired by filling out paperwork – who would’ve thought? – she got the support of her husband and children to pursue her education.
She was still skeptical about the challenges of returning to school after decades away. It was Mayfield’s encouragement, and applause over the phone, that convinced Waller to go for it.
“[It’s] like every aspect of what’s going on in my life touches back to [Mayfield] and she doesn’t know it,” Waller said. She started her first early childhood development classes at NOVA around 2020.
Waller’s family was grieving in 2021 after losing her mother-in-law, sister-in-law, then brother-in-law to COVID-19 within a matter of months. She knew that if they were going through this, “There must be more that are experiencing the same thing,” she said.
With that thought and the drive to help, Waller added psychology to her studies.
“It’s okay to need help at some point. Not everyone can do everything,” she said. She has been on the receiving end of help, like when she needed a new computer and found laptop loans through CCAMPIS.
The Capital Area Food Bank and NOVA recently launched an innovative joint effort that supports students through home delivered groceries, access to on-campus pantries, and credits for campus meals. Participating students report that these programs enable them to focus on their academic success and well-being. Mildred works to manage the deliveries and connects with her colleagues and peers on this effort.
Waller looks after the students who apply for services the same way Mayfield looked after her. She reminds them of the steps they need to take to receive the services and follows up throughout the process.
“I reach back out to them again and again, whatever it takes to get them where they need to be… If they initially filled out the application, then they need the service,” she said.
Waller leads the way with tenacity and empathy–qualities her mother exhibited and qualities she finds throughout her community at NOVA. “It doesn’t matter how we get there, but the goal is for everyone to succeed,” she said.
On May 15, Waller will graduate with her daughters Bobbie and Rayshaia. She plans to transfer to James Madison University to pursue a Ph.D. in Psychology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.