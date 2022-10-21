“I’ve learned to trust… When people know there’s a problem, they can be very generous,” said LINK Food Pantry Manager Bob Ashdown. That generosity is why the large organization celebrated their 50-year anniversary in Herndon on Oct. 16.
The volunteer-driven nonprofit is a collaboration of churches, organizations, and individuals to provide emergency food and financial support to Fairfax and Loudoun County residents. They schedule home deliveries to qualified families and individuals.
There’s about a five day’s supply of food from their pantry and certificates to purchase food in each delivery. Some of the unopened, perishable food is rescued from local groceries, restaurants, and schools. They donate food to other local organizations as well.
The anniversary event was a “chance for [donors] to see where the magic happens and just say thank you to everybody for what they’ve done and are doing,” said LINK President and Food Committee Chair Lisa Lombardozzi.
People from LINK’s board, church liaisons, regular donors, and loyal volunteers were invited to the event. “It was a time for me to … get to know some of the people I’ve been working with,” said volunteer Ed Maixner from Herndon.
Maixner has been volunteering with LINK for the last four years as a (self-identified) “delivery cowboy.” He heard about LINK through his church and was drawn in once he got involved, as is often the case for their volunteers.
Ashdown has been volunteering with LINK ever since 2003 when he was newly retired and responded to one of their bulletin posts at his church. His involvement stems from his faith. The nuns at his Catholic high school encouraged him to be active in his community.
“That idea of getting involved evolved over time to just taking advantage of opportunities that exist. I’ve been doing it for a long time in different ways,” he said.
“My parents were always involved in the community so … I’ve always found someplace that fits what I’m looking for at the time… I couldn’t imagine not volunteering [somewhere],” said Lombardozzi, who inherited her drive from her parents.
Lombardozzi started remotely volunteering about 20 years ago while her kids were in elementary school. “As time allowed, I took on more responsibility,” she said. She began coordinating LINK’s holiday program and became president from there.
“I got asked to be the pantry manager [by] the then president and my answer was no,” said Ashdown, chuckling after describing how he assumed coordinating the grocery pickup years ago. “I thought about it, said a prayer or two, and then called back and said, ‘OK I’ll do it.’”
“I didn’t know you knew that word, Bob,” Lombardozzi said laughing about Ashdown saying no. “It only lasted for 15 minutes,” he answered.
LINK embodies the word yes, growing their operations and impact over the years.
“When the pandemic hit, we gained 1,500 families and people in a month or two who had never asked for help and needed it,” Lombardozzi said. “So many people felt comfortable enough to reach out to us for help.”
“We delivered up to 30 families a day seven days a week for [about] five months and we couldn’t have done it if people hadn’t said, ‘I want to help, just show me what I need to do,’” Lombardozzi said.
“If we make it easy for people to get involved, to donate, they will,” Ashdown added, eliciting “Field of Dreams” for inspiration.
LINK’s system for delivering food to people’s homes was essential throughout the pandemic but, Ashdown noted, is unique since people don’t have to sacrifice a workday to pick up food from the pantry.
“The nature of food insecurity is this image of people who are homeless and not working… Most of the people we give food to are out there working,” Ashdown said.
Their 2022 holiday program on Nov. 19 and Dec. 17 will be set up as a drive-through to pick up almost a week’s worth of food, plus coats and toys. LINK anticipates meeting the need for the 1,400 pre-registered families with the help of community donations.
“You never know who it is that’s asking for help; it could be the person next door or across the street,” Lombardozzi said. No matter where the need comes from, LINK trusts that they can meet it.
Go to https://bit.ly/3D9JlEa or call 703-437-1776 if you need assistance or want to find out more about supporting LINK
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.