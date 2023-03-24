Rebecca Toronto heard about the New Jersey-based student-led project Letters for Rose through her friend Daliya Rizvi. Rizvi knew, with how much Toronto gets involved in the community, the organization would be right up her alley.
The founders of Letters for Rose started the project to benefit their local nursing homes, mostly by distributing letters and artwork from students to residents. People have since created Letters for Rose chapters all around the world.
Toronto and Rizvi started a chapter in McLean during their sophomore year at Langley High School. They ultimately made more than 500 letters for nursing homes in their community, but Toronto still felt something missing.
Between the project mission and COVID-19, “I couldn’t really interact with the elders at all,” she said. Last summer, before starting her senior year, Toronto’s mother suggested she use her piano skills at their nearby Sunrise Senior Living.
Toronto picked up piano at seven years old growing up in Kansas. She even took on some students before the pandemic–the youngest is four and the oldest is 13. She talks about them with assured pride.
Toronto took her mom’s suggestion and organized visiting the nursing home to play piano. “I tried it out in the summer, and I’ve been doing it ever since,” she said, noting it’s where she spends her Sunday afternoons.
“A lot of the elders know classical piano, romantic era [piano], or jazz,” she said. Sometimes the audience of familiar and new faces makes requests.
One resident wanted to hear more jazz. “My specialty is not jazz piano, but I tried my best to play one for her,” Toronto said.
She doesn’t forget a request either. She looks up music pieces at home, so she’s prepared next time. Toronto has a creative knack for finding her way, no matter the situation.
When her family moved to the United Arab Emirates for her dad’s work in 2013, Toronto went to a private British international school in Dubai surrounded by diverse cultures and languages.
Her family was conveniently situated for travel. “I fell in love with the culture of all those different countries that we were able to go to,” she said. “I learned so much and I saw so many different colors of the world.”
By the time they moved back to the U.S. and Toronto entered high school, she had been to 28 countries. Working around culture shock, she took all the opportunities she could to pave her way and make an impact.
For one, she joined Langley Crew after her mom showed her a pamphlet about the high school’s rowing team. She went from not knowing what crew was to be one of the two team captains this year.
Between competitions, practice at the Occoquan Reservoir, and the long bus ride to and from, “We’re with each other basically 24/7 it feels like,” Toronto said about her crew team.
Another way Toronto finds her way is through awareness of what she has to offer and how she can help. “It was the way I was raised,” she said. “I grew up in a very fortunate family and I like giving back to those who maybe are less fortunate.”
Toronto carries that in every act of service that she can find, even abroad. “Whenever [my family] traveled to different countries, we would try to volunteer at a certain homeless shelter, orphanage, or refugee camp [there],” she said.
Toronto’s counselor nominated her to Rustic Pathways, a nonprofit that organizes and encourages mindful travel and highlights young changemakers around the world. Rustic Pathways featured her and her volunteerism last month.
Per her activism and worldview, Toronto plans to study women’s and gender studies or international relations with some focus on Spanish at college. Regardless of where she goes next, she’ll be ready to try something new. After all, how else do you move forward?
