High school club is revitalizing relationships with elders
“A lot of the elders in the retirement homes weren’t able to see any of their family members. [We] wanted to create all these letters and deliver them to show them that people are still thinking and caring about them,” said founder John Claude Shaffer about the start of the Elder Outreach Club at South County High School.
Shaffer will easily rhapsodize over his grandparents after having a close relationship with them while growing up. He was naturally attentive to the needs of elders in the community amidst the pandemic–especially those in senior living facilities who were isolated from the public.
Shaffer started the club in 2020 and has kept it active each year; he’s now a junior. The club began with letters, organizing letter campaigns around holidays and offering prompts to stimulate ideas for the high school students writing them.
Students often share memories about a holiday in their letters, including questions for the seniors who will receive them–bringing interaction into the experience. Respectful of the limitations at the time, the club would drop off the letters to be distributed by facility staff.
“The whole point of this club [is] those intergenerational connections,” Shaffer said when recalling his vision for the club. Once restrictions were lifted, they seized the opportunity to deliver the letters in person and bring that vision to reality through conversation. “When you go there and talk to them, they are some incredible people,” he exclaimed.
Recounting one instance, Shaffer said, “It was Valentine’s Day and we went to one of the retirement centers, personally handed out the letters, and had amazing conversations with the elders.” Knowing Shaffer is a piano player, an activities director pointed out a resident who loved piano and even had a Steinway in her room. They raved over the piano and he learned that she played around the world. Shaffer then played a Chopin piece, Étude Op. 10 No. 3, with residents humming along to the melody.
One of Shaffer’s grandparents was diagnosed with dementia, so he gravitated towards the memory-care seniors in Harmony at Spring Hill–where the club began. “They did so much for our community and helped advance us, so [we are] giving back to them and making sure that we see them and appreciate them,” Shaffer said about the club focusing on those in the community.
The club has grown, encompassing 120 members between South County and the partnering Elder Outreach Club of Bishop Ireton–founded by his friends Ryleigh Pavlick and Ryan Quaid. After a holiday orchestra concert and 658 letters total, Shaffer strives for the club to “be something that withstands for a very long time.” He wants other students to be inspired to start something similar at their schools.
They encountered plenty of obstacles on the way but were resolute for the sake of the elders. “If you stick with something and find ways to overcome a challenge, persevering through it will lead you to something greater,” Shaffer said. “Trust the process.”
Shaffer hopes to fundraise for the club so they can bring services to the facilities, such as musicians or instrument donations. They last went out to donate letters and build relationships following a Saint Patrick’s Day letter campaign.
Regardless of activities, the core remains connecting with elders–whether they are reading letters or talking classical composers with club members. “I can’t even count how many elders I’ve heard who [say], ‘thank you so much, you made my day,’” Shaffer said.
Anyone interested in the Elder Outreach Club’s work can learn more at https://www.facebook.com/elderoutreachclub/ or @elder_outreach on Instagram
