“Every day we are innovating,” Naina Narayana Chernoff said as co-founder and CEO of the nonprofit trade school Inclusive Pathways to Success (IPS). IPS welcomed its first cohort of students in October as part of a four-week pilot carpentry program.
In finding the proper students and space, their planned summer pilot became the October program. “We’ve had to be fluid in our process [and] adapt based on [the students’] tailored needs. That’s the key to our program,” Co-founder and board member Hope Hohmann said.
IPS exists to resolve the under or unemployment of people with disabilities and skilled tradespeople deficiencies by training adults with disabilities in the skilled trades.
“When COVID hit, … the fear I had for my own son fueled me to think broadly about how we could support young, differently-abled people to find training opportunities and set them up for more success in jobs that might have a lower social and communication barrier,” Chernoff said.
“The skilled trades came to mind because they are recession-proof, pandemic-proof jobs that offer a viable means of achieving economic independence and have that lower social and communication barrier,” she added.
“I knew the applicant pool [has been] waning for years in the trades,” Hohmann, who retired from a career in the Department of Human Resources said. “The lightbulb went off: a new applicant pipeline [and] giving different opportunities for the differing abilities [adult] community.”
During the pilot program, four students worked on individual and group carpentry projects. “Carpentry lends itself to blending in soft skill lessons,” Chernoff said. “You can work on communication skills, teamwork, [and] self-advocacy within all of the different components of our curriculum.”
“I noticed that I could help someone find a job but sometimes lack of development with their soft skills would create negative situations in the workplace,” Chernoff said about her time working with national autism nonprofits. IPS emphasizes safety and social skill lessons.
The small classes are held at The PARC in Tysons with the support of three staff members – a carpentry instructor and behavioral teachers. Classes involve “explaining the aspects of using the tools, demonstrating, giving explicit instruction… as they gain the experience or confidence of using the tool on their own, they get it,” Hohmann said.
“This is how I spent my time during COVID, dreaming about this,” Chernoff said. After meeting through their sons’ social skills group at the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia and reuniting post-COVID, Hohmann joined forces with Chernoff to realize the vision.
A full school-year program is next for IPS, planned for Aug. 2023-June 2024. They expect to open applications this winter and make admission decisions by spring 2023.
“One of the goals of the pilot program was to test out everything–our processes, application, assessments,” Hohmann said. They want to adjust assessments, expand the curriculum, and incorporate a speech pathologist and clinician for the full program.
“We welcome the opportunity to bring in a variety of team members who we can then educate. Our educational and therapeutic staff can help tradespeople who come in to teach [with] differentiating the curriculum, pacing it for our students, [and] adapting that curriculum in any way,” Chernoff said.
They ultimately hope students find their niche under the skilled trades umbrella and “will carve out opportunities for them with employers who are willing to meet us halfway,” Chernoff said.
“Presume competence,” she advised. “This is a very employable sector of our population. Given the right training in a learning environment that supports them, they will succeed in the workforce.”
Learn more at www.ipstradeschool.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.