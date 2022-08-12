“When I was visiting my grandfather during his chemo, I remember that … I specifically disliked the color white,” McLean High rising senior Olivia Zhang said, recalling the time she spent at the hospital with her grandfather.
“Artwork was the way that I communicated with [my grandfather] and gave him a gift,” she said. The same went for her enduring relationship with one of her elementary school teachers.
When her grandfather was going through chemotherapy, Zhang stretched the benefits of art by selling her work to help fund his treatments.
Her grandfather was a teacher too, and Zhang appreciated the love they gave their students.
In 2018 her grandfather and former teacher passed away from cancer within a short time of each other. She saw the visceral effects of cancer, felt the peripheral impact, and lost two people close to her, both of whom loved children.
She got the idea for an organization focused on supporting pediatric cancer patients.
“I wanted to be able to honor them by transferring that love and hope to kids with cancer,” Zhang said. Driven by her vision, she founded Cancer Kids First (CKF) in 2019 when she was 14 years old.
Since art was part of her relationships with her grandfather and teacher, that’s where CKF started with an arts program donating cards, crafts, and coloring books to children with cancer. “I was passionate about making the hospital seem brighter for them, so it wasn’t somewhere they dreaded going,” she said.
Zhang inaugurated CKF as a nonprofit at the end of 2019, communicating the reliability of its services to the hospitals with which she wanted to partner.
“Talking to the patients and their parents, I realized there were so many emotional and physical challenges that they had to face throughout chemo. That’s when … my mind was open to more sectors that we could branch off into to provide services to address all their needs,” she added.
CKF expanded to a toys/books and care packages program in 2020, donating materials and individualized gifts to pediatric cancer patients. As CKF grew, Zhang struggled under the weight of managing it alone while her grades slipped.
“There were capable people out there who were passionate about the cause like I was. I had to share my workload with them and trust them with the vision that I had for CKF,” she realized as she built a team.
CKF skyrocketed in early 2021 after a post to TikTok went viral. The organization suddenly had thousands more patients, hospitals, and potential volunteers reaching out.
“I was lucky to have these cool people from all around the world [wanting] to apply to join our team and eventually contribute their knowledge, skillsets, and share their stories to help us grow,” Zhang said.
She saw the opportunity to make a local impact on a global scale and continually help as many patients as possible, so they organized a way for people to establish CKF chapters in their community.
CKF now has five programs for helping patients, more than 24,000 volunteers for 70 chapters around the world, partnerships with multiple corporations and 50+ hospitals, and has helped thousands of patients (and counting).
“I realized that … once you learn from [barriers and obstacles], you grow and become a strong person,” Zhang said regarding her grit. She overcame rejection because of her age, found people who motivated her, and learned how to maintain that motivation.
Zhang received the Diana Award, an award for humanitarian youth in a virtual ceremony on July 1. Fewer than 20 are awarded in the U.S. each year.
“Being able to honor my role model, follow in her mission, and [prove] that young people can accomplish so much [is] why it has been such an honor to receive it,” she said.
She will continue to put Cancer Kids First on the road to advocating for an increase in funding for pediatric cancer research–in the U.S. and across the globe.
Learn more about CKF or how you can help at https://bit.ly/3vUmg4i
