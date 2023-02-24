“There’s a confidence with it. There’s a sense of accomplishment,” said Girls on the Run Coach Erin Anderson about the program. Anderson started a team at Hollin Meadows Elementary School in Alexandria six years ago.
Third to sixth-grade girls can sign up for a Girls on the Run Northern Virginia team before the spring season registration closes at noon on Feb. 28. Those who sign up can expect to get a lot more than better mile time out of the program, as was the case for Anderson and her daughters.
When her eldest daughter was in first grade, Anderson was curious about some Facebook photos she saw from a friend who started coaching for Girls on the Run at their daughter’s school a few states away.
Anderson investigated starting a local team but had to wait until her daughter reached third grade so she wouldn’t need childcare to get involved in the program. Once her daughter qualified, they took off (literally) running with the program.
“She’s been running with me since she was in kindergarten,” Anderson said. Anderson’s eldest daughter is now in eighth grade. When her first daughter aged out, her youngest daughter started participating as a third grader.
When it comes to the girls’ accomplishment, it’s not about a certain number of miles or pace. Participants don’t even have to be experienced runners to join. The growth that goes furthest comes from each girl setting and meeting their own goals.
“I just went on a run with my 10-year-old this morning. She hasn’t been running for a while and we just set little goals,” she said.
Sometimes it’s simply about making it to the next trail marker. “That’s how we do it with Girls on the Run to get the girls in that mindset of goal setting,” Anderson said.
As much as people might know or infer the running, they don’t realize “the behavioral changes and the confidence that comes about with the girls,” Anderson said. “The people who see it are the parents and the staff at school.”
Anderson remembered one child who joined in third grade with tantrums and reservations. That same child left the program after three years as a strong, confident leader on the track and in school.
“She was the epitome of what the program is,” Anderson said. “It happens so innately for the girls.” The younger girls thrive with the older girls encouraging them, and the older girls practice compassion with their younger peers.
“I love seeing the relationships start between the girls through the different grades,” Anderson said. From the actual running to acclimating to the program and community, it all happens at each girl’s pace.
“We just give them the space to get there on their own,” Anderson said. While each girl sets individual goals and goes through their own process, “There’s a team aspect,” she said.
In the welcoming environment that each participant and volunteer create, Anderson said the girls start coming out of their shells. Under the right conditions, beautiful things can happen.
Team members build and reinforce relationships during meetings throughout the 10-week program. At the end of each meeting, they hold energy awards–where each girl recognizes something positive in a peer.
“They do such a good job of paying attention,” Anderson said. Paying attention is what brought about Girls on the Run in the first place and keeps it a vital youth program.
The program was established as a response to studies showing that girls’ participation in physical activity and self-esteem began to decline around third grade.
“Any of us who are with kids or have kids in these ages, especially since the pandemic, see how obvious that is,” Anderson said. She suggested it’s even more important for elementary-age girls because of how limited kids can be.
“Elementary school kids are isolated. They don’t have the freedoms and the ability to go do things like older kids can... They need people to take them places,” she said. And oh, the places they’ll go.
Last they checked, they have nearly 20 girls registered for their team at Hollin Meadows and room for plenty more. They have nine coaches, a mixture of teachers and parents. While their registration closes on Feb. 28, other teams may have late registration through March 17.
There are 130 school, neighborhood, and other local teams in the Northern Virginia chapter. The spring season will begin March 6 and teams will meet for nearly two hours for the twice-weekly sessions.
They’ll build social and emotional health through activities corresponding to the lesson for that session and strengthen their physical health during practice. It all culminates in the end-of-season 5K planned for May 20-21.
Learn about the program and Northern Virginia chapter at www.gotrnova.org
