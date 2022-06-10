After Meredith Hedrick got her degree in international relations, she volunteered with the Peace Corps in Turkmenistan. It has been 24 years since she returned from being a Peace Corps volunteer, but the influence remains to this day–both intentional and coincidental.
Upon leaving, Hedrick’s host family told her that she was part of the family now.
“I left and made a pledge,” said Hedrick, recalling her time in the Peace Corps. “I felt a personal commitment to the region… The Peace Corps goals [are to] improve yourself, help the people in your country, and [commit] to sharing your knowledge and experiences.”
Once Russia invaded Ukraine early this year, Hedrick knew she had to serve Ukraine. The call to action runs deeper than her time in the Peace Corps. “I’m Jewish and one of the main tenants of Judaism is giving back to the world–Tikkun olam,” shared the Fairfax County teacher.
“This is how I’m wired. At Passover, the big theme is taking care of other people, helping other people who are less fortunate,” Hedrick said. She was influenced by her Jewish heritage as much as her generous mother and godmother–who were also teachers.
Hedrick’s friend, another former Peace Corps volunteer, put her in touch with the CEO of World Central Kitchen (WCK). WCK is a nonprofit that joins a network of relief when help is needed, providing fresh, healthy food on the frontlines. They have donated millions of meals and served more than 300,000 meals daily at thousands of distribution points with the help of hundreds of food services.
Hedrick narrowed her choices down to working at WCK’s refugee center in Poland partially because her knowledge of Russian would be helpful. “Poland is also very historically significant with the Ukrainians so that was another reason why I felt like Poland was the best place,” she said.
Another contact got Hedrick connected to Kari Anderson and thus Operation Safe Drop (OSD), headed by Anderson’s husband–chief of the MAD (Make A Difference) Foundation John Lawler. Hedrick found out that Anderson also served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Turkmenistan in the same school and town.
Hedrick shared that one of her students from when she was in the Peace Corps was going to volunteer, and her husband went last week. “I think it’s cool that my Peace Corps background all plays into it,” she said.
Lawler said OSD is ready to provide “whatever Ukrainians need.” They support in and around Ukraine, from supplies to visas. When it comes to what they need, “People can drive, translate, fundraise… there are a lot of opportunities here in the states but also in Ukraine and Poland as well,” he said.
Hedrick routed donations to OSD and worked busy 12-hour shifts at food stations as refugees constantly arrived. “I find meaning in it. The 12-hour shifts were hard, but it was easy to stay motivated… [because] you know that their situation is so much harder,” she said.
Hedrick was around other dedicated people, such as two Ukrainian volunteers who showed up every other day, if not every day, while juggling their teaching careers and families. They encountered refugees who went days without food or water, transported their children in luggage to keep them safe from dangerous crowds, and traveled unimaginable hours.
“Any little contribution makes a difference,” said Hedrick, after experiencing it. “Even one burn bandage, one tourniquet, one pair of shoes, one bottle of water makes a difference. Every donation is put to good use.”
More information about the organizations involved can be found at https://wck.org/ and https://www.madfoundation.com/ (OSD).
