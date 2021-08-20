Friends of Homeless Animals (FOHA) was founded in 1973 by Anne Lewis of Loudoun County, after she found stray dogs on her property and could not find anywhere to take the dogs without the possibility of them being euthanized. So she started her own no-kill shelter and created FOHA.
“Since our founding we have saved over 16,000 cats and dogs,” said FOHA President Stacey Gimbert. “We have a 40 plus acre facility in Aldie that can house about 70 dogs and 20 to 30 cats. Our facility has some unique advantages, such as lots of walking trails and dog condos which have a front and back yard with air conditioning and heating where some of our long-term residents live. They are with us as long as it takes to find a home.” The dog condos are also a better option for dogs who may become stressed or anxious in a shelter environment.
Currently, FOHA has around 55 dogs which are looking for their forever homes, five of which are senior dogs who are eight years of age or older, with new dogs coming in every two weeks. Older dogs have a very special place in the heart of FOHA.
“Older dogs are the most frequently abandoned and likely to be euthanized at shelters. They deserve a home as much as anyone else,” Gimbert said. “Older dogs are harder to get adopted, and we bring in senior dogs from our partner shelters across the state. They are not all no-kill shelters, and they run out of space. Dogs with medical issues and older dogs are most at risk.”
With senior dogs often struggling to get homes, FOHA set out to help the older dogs with their Senior Care Program. “Our Senior Care program launched in 2018 for any dog the age of eight and over. We wave the adoption fee and provide up to $1,500 in medical care reimbursement for those dogs,” Gimbert said. “People are scared to adopt older dogs because of vet bills, so thanks to our very generous donors, it allows us to provide this option.”
Their work with older dogs recently earned the charity a $5,000 grant from The Grey Muzzle Organization to continue their work to help senior dogs live their later years in comfort. “We are very honored to work with Grey Muzzle and focus on senior dogs. This grant will help us expand the number of senior dogs we can bring into the shelter, from 12 or so a year, up to about 20,” said Gimbert. “These dogs cost more to care for as they may need dental care or have medical issues, and seniors often stay with us longer. Our mission statement is ‘Home with us until they’re home with you.’ The senior dogs really are loved by staff and volunteers. There is a right home for these dogs, and it is meaningful to live their time left in a home.”
FOHA helps senior dogs like Biggie, a 13-year-old Maltese mix, who came to FOHA in early 2021. As a blind and deaf older dog, Biggie had limited adoption options in the shelter where he was living. FOHA stepped in and brought him to their shelter, confident that someone would be willing to give this senior dog a home. He had medical issues including a heart murmur, an eye ulcer, skin issues and dental problems. FOHA took care of his medical needs and in March, a foster mom stepped in and took Biggie into her home, giving Biggie a comfortable and loving life for his few remaining months. Sadly, Biggie passed away in June. His foster mom was grateful for the time she had with him. “Fostering Biggie was and will always be a highlight of my life. It was so easy to fall in love with him, and it has been so very difficult without him,” she said.
FOHA also operates a resale store in Chantilly, called The Treasure Hound, which sells merchandise, antiques, books, clothing, fine china, art, jewelry and pet supplies. Every item which is donated or sold helps the animals at FOHA, with 100 percent of the proceeds helping fund shelter, food, vaccinations and medical treatment for the cats and dogs.
The organization is always looking for volunteers who are willing to help the cats and dogs on their journey to a forever home. From “cat snuggling,” a way to help socialize the cats on site and walking the dogs on trails, to shopping or donating at The Treasure Hound, there are ways for everyone to get involved. “We could not be where we are today without the support of adopters, donors and volunteers,” said Gimbert.
And for those with room in their home to rescue a cat or dog, the FOHA suggests keeping an eye on their website (https://foha.org/) for new animals and opportunities to meet their potential new furry friend, or other ways to volunteer and support the animals.
The Treasure Hound is located at 14508-D Lee Rd. in Chantilly.
