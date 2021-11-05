Sarah Yuhas-Schiltz is helping stray dogs from across the country
Stray dogs in Texas haven’t stayed without homes for too long thanks to the rescuing efforts of Sarah Yuhas-Schiltz, the president and co-founder of The Little Black Dog Rescue (TLBD). The nonprofit is coming up on its one-year anniversary.
Yuhas-Schiltz, an Annandale resident, first began the rescue when she realized that she could help more dogs with the type of help that people around her were willing to offer these animals.
“I just saw so much potential and didn’t want to waste it. I saw the ability to help dogs more. And the rescue was started to provide a forum for them to do that,” she said.
When she initially kicked things off the ground, she looked to Texas, which she explained has one of the highest numbers of stray dogs in the country. She fostered connections with rescues and people there, mostly through Facebook, in order to find dogs.
“It is one of the most high-risk areas when we’re looking at dog populations and their outcomes. We wanted to make sure that we were pulling from those high-risk areas, we wanted to benefit the dogs — or feel like we were providing a tangible benefit to the dogs and Facebook is really the primary way to make those connections,” Yuhas-Schiltz said.
She explained that everyone who volunteers with TLBD has a full time job and other responsibilities, but that nothing could be done without them and the work they do.
As for the dog adoption process, Yuhas-Schiltz said that the group’s adoptions fees are cheaper than other rescues in the area. But what is most important to the rescue is setting up the right dog with the right person.
To some want-to-be pet owners, some animals may be seen as harder to take care of than others. Certain dogs at TLBD are old and have health issues or disabilities. She said that these sorts of conditions typically indicate that the dog will have a harder time being adopted. With dogs who do need this much care, Yuhas-Schiltz explained that adoption fees can be removed if that is what is creating a barrier for people who might want to take care of them.
Though TLBD has found great success since beginning as a pandemic project, it has had its share of hitches along the way. The pandemic and post-COVID scene can be challenging to navigate, Yuhas-Schiltz said.
With people returning to work in person, it is harder to have fosters who can take a pet into their home. In order to adapt, the rescue is changing up how many dogs it brings in from Texas.
“We are doing lower volume transports from Texas, shifting from like 25 to 15, at a lower frequency. So we’re doing once a month instead of twice a month,” Yuhas-Schiltz said.
Yuhas-Schiltz is even fostering two dogs at the moment — Rouge, a dog she describes as “deceptively beautiful,” and Angie, who she explained is the sweetest dog, even without the full use of her back legs.
While she loves seeing the people who volunteer, foster, and adopt experience growth, watching the dogs come into their own is the best part of this work for Yuhas-Schiltz.
“I like seeing a dog that was challenging and scared and anxious coming off the transport … and seeing a foster be able to connect with them and care for them in a way that they haven’t gotten before. And then really — the dog opening up and being able to relax enough to enjoy time with people. That is such a sweet thing to observe,” she said.
