Langley High student starts book drive
“It was good to be recognized by my fellow students,” said Langley High rising senior Alexander Pomper about the McLean Citizens Association (MCA) 2022 Teen Character Award ceremony on McLean Day. Pomper was awarded that day after being nominated by a teacher at his school who helped him collect book donations for the book drive he started, Give a Kid a Book.
“The book drive started out of this feeling that education is where opportunity comes from,” Pomper explained. Pomper believes that equal educational opportunities pave the way for better equality in life. “Books are expensive, and people need them,” he said.
Pomper is quick to acknowledge his privileges. “I go to a good school, I live in a good area,” he pointed out. He feels fortunate to have access to books and education. “Most people in my school are probably going to be able to maintain their lifestyle when they’re older.”
“My parents didn’t come from a good background, but they worked hard in school so that’s how I am where I am today. I think they are an exceptional case You shouldn’t have to be exceptional to rise out of difficult conditions. Everyone should have that chance.” Pomper said.
Pomper started the book drive in January and has since collected more than 6,000 books. He solicits donations through his school, community centers, libraries, and his neighborhood. People can donate books through Give a Kid a Book’s Amazon wishlist, by coordinating pick-up from their home using a form on the website, or by going to their public drop boxes.
Pomper organizes the donated books, compiling purposeful categories. He then distributes the books to organizations that he knows from volunteering or ones he reached out to. Give a Kid a Book has donated to six organizations since launching.
Hundreds of donations have contributed to libraries at the Latin American Youth Center and Dogwood Elementary, been given away by United Way of the National Capital Area at their vaccine clinics, and constituted care packages for kids through Comfort Cases.
Pomper has a long-term partnership with the Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC) where he establishes and operates a stand for book giveaways a couple of times a month. He is deliberate when distributing the donations to organizations, but the stand has a wide variety of books for whatever visitors choose.
The drive targets children’s books, which is most donations, but Pomper has expressly expanded the books offered. He redesigned signs from “free kid’s books” to “free books” so adults knew they were welcome to find something too.
“One woman wanted an SAT test prep book” he said. “I only had kid’s books. The idea that somebody would have to rely on a free book vendor to find a test prep book [for] furthering education… struck me.”
In another instance, someone Pomper had seen before chose a row of classical books they had at the stand. In chatting with him, he told Pomper how he read those books before but wanted to reread them.
Since starting the drive, Pomper has grown to provide the different books he has discovered that people want or need. Sometimes it’s just about having “things that appeal to everyone–like Dog Man,” he said. That one is so popular that he’ll get people specifically requesting it.
Throughout the time running the drive, he learned that “people have books that they could give away.” He encourages people to donate books that they don’t know what to do with.
Pomper plans to carry the drive through his senior year. “I want to continue doing it [and] keep it going. I have a brother who I hope will take over,” he chuckled. Even if the drive passes into his brother’s hands, Pomper will carry on making the resources we all need accessible to everyone.
Visit https://giveakidabook.org/ for more information on Pomper’s cause.
