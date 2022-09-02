Vienna resident Holly Seibold can recall an article she read in early 2015. It was about an organization helping women seek independence from domestic violence by preparing them for job interviews.
The problem was that menstrual products and bras weren’t available to those women who couldn’t afford to buy their own. Luckily, Seibold likes solving problems. Imagining “not having access to something that I’ve taken for granted my entire life,” she said, transformed her year.
“There are consequences to not providing these items and it’s a solvable issue,” she said. No access to menstrual products or proper undergarments can risk a woman’s education and health–isolating them from their community or introducing infections from improper materials being used as makeshift period products.
She couldn’t find organizations collecting those products, so she did it herself. She hosted a party for friends and neighbors where admission was the price of some feminine products or a new bra.
Seibold identified Artemis House, Homestretch, and Second Story for the 100+ items collected. There was salient demand from the shelters and interest from the community. She reached out to local businesses, churches, and friends to increase collection sites.
She founded the nonprofit Bringing Resources to Aid Women’s Shelters (BRAWS) in 2015 and became the full-time executive director in the pursuit of making the biggest impact possible in her community.
BRAWS collects and donates new pads, tampons, underwear, and bras to women without access to those items. “It solves so many issues just by getting access to these products,” Seibold added. “It’s a big problem but an easy solution in my mind.”
They have since donated more than 4 million products, work with more than 170 organizations, and partner with schools. The connections keep growing. Seibold met with leaders of Leveling the Playing Field in D.C. to talk about providing sports bras as part of the youth sports equipment the organization donates.
The organization meets women where they’re at–whether in programs for addiction, foster care, incarcerated, at food pantries, schools, or shelters. BRAWS expands to match the need in the community.
“My first thought was that we just need to get supplies into the hands of people who need them,” Seibold said. Eventually, she begged the question, “Why is it so easy to access toilet paper in a bathroom but we can’t access pads and tampons if they both serve the same purpose?”
“It’s something that people have to purchase and … [it’s] an expensive item that’s not included in food stamps. They’re taxed heavily. There are so many obstacles to access,” she added.
Seibold was enamored by proximity to our legislative system when she attended American University as an undergraduate and seized the opportunity to get involved in policy.
“I always knew I wanted to do something where I was helping people and making a difference,” she said. Seibold often testifies in D.C. and Richmond to deconstruct the obstacles in the way of menstrual equity. She encourages women with less access to these products to testify their experience.
Their efforts contributed to the successful passage of multiple laws and bills for increasing access to feminine hygiene products for all females. They recently helped remove the sales tax on tampons, which will take effect in 2023.
“Obviously I would like to have all that change happen overnight but instead I learned that working together, providing research, [and] educating [legislatures] … is important for making perceivable change,” she concluded.
Seibold is active with coalitions, boards, councils, and panels addressing menstrual inequity and the needs of those with low-income. “This is not about period. It’s not about the physical, biological bleeding. It’s about some [people] having access to opportunities and others not,” she said.
Seibold has been recognized through multiple local awards, but her focus remains on “making sure people have what they need to fully participate in life,” she said.
See Seibold and her team’s work and how you can help at http://www.braws.org/.
