Florida resident James Pistole honored with vehicle through Mobility is Freedom program
Wounded Warriors Family Support gave James Pistole a 2022 Ford F-150 XLT mobility equipped vehicle as part of the Mobility is Freedom program November 11. Pistole is a retired Army veteran who lost his leg and eventually his hand following an on-duty explosion in 2007.
“Wounded Warriors Family Support launched Mobility is Freedom in 2015 to provide modified vehicles for combat-wounded veterans. This is the ninth Mobility is Freedom vehicle donated to a veteran in 2021. Across the U.S., there are 350 veterans who need modified vehicles as a result of their combat-related injuries,” according to the organization’s press release.
“Our belief is that given a properly equipped vehicle for their individual needs, combat wounded veterans, such as James, will have the freedom to live a productive and quality life with their family. We are honored to present James with this vehicle to help enhance his quality of life and provide freedom and independence in his everyday life,” Wounded Warriors Family Support CEO and President Kate McCauley said.
The gift occurred at the Driver Rehabilitation Center of Excellence (DRCE) in Chantilly, an organization that offers services to those whose medical conditions may affect their driving.
“The Wounded Warrior Family Support and DRCE of Virginia are absolutely wonderful people. I love the truck, and I mean, it’s helped out amazingly, as far as getting around and making driving a lot ... easier on me,” Pistole said.
He explained that the truck is specially equipped to accommodate the injuries he sustained. Pistole joined the Army right out of high school, serving for a few years before becoming an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialist in 2003.
“I’ve got a spinner knob on the steering wheel. And it’s got buttons for my blinkers, my horn, windshield wipers … And everything that was on the left is now on my fingertips over the right ... [of] the steering wheel,” Pistole explained of his truck.
In addition, he noted that, “I have a little rest on my driver’s seat that comes on and off, and it adjusts. So on long trips, I can take my leg off and rest my stump on the rest.”
Pistole said he has already noticed that the truck has impacted his driving mobility.
“It’s made such a big difference already. I picked it up in Virginia and I drove it back home to Florida. And within a week, I had put close to 2000 miles on the truck because I had to go down to Tampa for some VA appointments. So it’s made a huge impact, especially as far as just maneuverability goes,” he said.
He was first notified about potentially receiving this vehicle through the EOD Warrior Foundation, which provides support to active and retired EOD specialists, as well as their family members.
“Our support includes financial assistance and additional services such as morale events, peer-to-peer support, educational programs, connections to resources, care of the EOD Memorial, and sustained contact with our EOD warriors and their families,” the website states.
Pistole said that the organization does a lot for veterans and their families, and he enjoys also being able to give back when he is able by fundraising.
“They actually reach out quite a bit ... Sometimes they’ll have guest speakers, they have retreats for husbands and wives ... They have lots of stuff going on, and they’re a really good foundation. I try to help out when I can,” he explained.
While Pistole said there was a period of adjustment to his injuries, he eventually got used to using prosthetics and adapting to challenges.
“It took a while because I lost my leg immediately and I didn’t lose my hand until a year later. So I took a year of trying to rehab my hand ... But once I got my hand cut off, it was easy going from there. It’s just learning how to use a prosthetic — but it wasn’t that hard with all the training and therapy I had,” he said.
Pistole usually keeps busy by spending time with his wife and three children, and often hunts, fishes and rides his motorcycle.
