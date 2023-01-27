Kids all over the nation in families struggling to stay afloat are finding their need for graduation dues, dream instruments, extracurricular registration fees, and even prescription glasses met. It’s the result of a communication chain that starts with their teacher or social worker who turns to Alice’s Kids, the Alexandria-based nonprofit, for the money.
“It’s all happening right from here,” said Executive Director Ron Fitzsimmons, gesturing to his home office. The process is entirely virtual. Fitzsimmons approves requests from his computer or his phone when he’s on the go. An approved request looks like a gift card or check delivered to the school or a person who can pass it along to the identified family.
There can be hundreds of pending requests at any given time. The teachers, social workers, and other adults who work with kids in need are the ones submitting requests on the Alice’s Kids website. The only place on the request form where Alice’s Kids asks people to go into detail is when describing the family situation and the child.
“We’re not your typical charity that goes to the doorsteps of the child and hands them clothes or a new bike or food,” Fitzsimmons said. Alice’s Kids is different in two ways: they work behind the scenes, and they deliver targeted financial assistance for the things that can get deprioritized when someone is living in poverty.
“We’re very sensitive to how one gets charity,” Fitzsimmons added. “We give the … parent the power [and] opportunity to shine in front of their child,” if it is a parent delivering the gift card. The benefits can be seen at any level. It empowers the parent or guardian as much as the children.
“Every once in a while, Alice would pick up a few extra dollars and she’d take us to E. J. Korvette or Abraham and Straus and I’d be able to pick out my own clothes,” Fitzsimmons reminisced about his mother Alice Fitzsimmons. “That’s very empowering to do that … and we’ve never forgotten that feeling.”
He is transparent about the tumultuous life his mom had as a child and the experiences he and his sister Laura Fitzsimmons Peters shared. Sometimes their home would be devoid of heat or enough food, but it was the way they had to wear their poverty that could hurt the most. “We were the welfare family. That only exacerbated an already embarrassing situation,” Fitzsimmons said.
He once asked the Mount Vernon High School teachers, where he was substitute teaching at the time, what they would do if a student came in with holes in their clothes or couldn’t afford school materials. The response was a resounding agreement that the teachers would pay for it themselves.
That’s why Alice’s Kids helps with those overlooked expenses and does so anonymously. He and his sister got the idea when they realized the absence of a system to pay for the smaller things that they knew can go so far. They established Alice’s Kids in 2011, in honor of their mother who passed away at 72 years old in 1988.
The organization’s reach has spread with word of what they do. They started out working with Mount Vernon High and Hayfield Secondary School, but Fitzsimmons still remembers the first request that turned them national–from Omaha, Neb. When he brought the request up to his sister, the only question she had was if they had the money, and they did.
They’ve even entered celebrity circles. Actor Patton Oswalt won $54,400 for his charity of choice, Alice’s Kids, on Jan. 12 while competing on Celebrity Jeopardy! He advanced to the semifinals, which aired yesterday, for the chance to win more money for Alice’s Kids.
Fitzsimmons is focused on how many kids they can reach while he’s running the nonprofit. They take to Twitter daily to highlight the requests they get and the money that goes toward the families. It’s a single serving of the stories Fitzsimmons consumes every day through each request.
“I’m reading about how their mother was deported, how their father is incarcerated, how the kid is being abused… The struggles of people,” he said. “It breaks my heart, but it warms my heart when I can hit ‘request approved.’”
Alice’s Kids is projected to spend $1 million this year after donating more than $700,000 worth of gift cards last year. Just a handful of years ago they were spending maybe $100,000 a year.
Despite the digital development, the impact of Alice’s Kids on children around the country is palpable–as is Alice Fitzsimmons’s enduring lesson: small things can have great power.
Learn more about their work at https://aliceskids.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.