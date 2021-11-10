Baxter

William Purnell (Bill) Baxter, born Jun 28 ‘33 Annapolis MD, died Oct 22 Fairfax VA.

Preceded in death by wives Janet Louise (Bishop), Irene Gleason.

Survived by siblings Alex Baxter and Nancy Verzi, children Thomas (Aimee) Baxter, Anne (Andy) Ogren, Sarah (David) Ropper, 7
grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.

Graduate of St. Paul’s HS’51 Baltimore MD, USMA’56 West Point NY, and KU’71 Lawrence KS - Foreign Area Officers Program. Active duty career:Army, Airborne, Infantry, Ranger, Lt. Col (Ret). Served 2 tours in Vietnam, ‘65 and ‘71, see My Longest Day, Army Magazine, April 2012. Decorated: Distinguished Service Cross, Legion of Merit, 4 Bronze Stars with Valor, and Air Medal. Assigned: USARI Garmisch West Germany, USMLM West Berlin and Potsdam East Germany, DIA and DOD Washington D.C. Author, Soviet Airland Battle Tactics, 1986 Presideo Press. A unique talent for discerning the arc of events, and an engaging storyteller, who challenged us all to think more broadly, see more deeply and greet paradox with a hearty laugh. Enjoyed hiking and skiing the mountains, swimming in the ocean at Cotton Patch BB, and chilled vodka straight-up at sunset.

Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to westpointaog.org. Online condolences may be sent at demainefairfaxfuneralhome.com

