William “Bill” Russell Lawson, of Reston, Virginia, passed away at Fairfax Hospital On Thursday, October 14, 2021 with his family by his side.
Bill was born in 1943 in Washington, D.C., the youngest of three children, to LaMont Harris Lawson Sr. and Charlotte Hughes Lawson.
Bill was preceded in death by his Father LaMont Harris Sr., his Mother Charlotte, his Sister Brenda Lawson Brown, his Brother LaMont Harris Jr., and his beloved Wife Carol Kay.
He is survived by his two children, Son Derrick Mark Lawson and Daughter Leslye Michelle Lawson, his Daughter-In-Law Karen Beth Tatters Lawson, his Grand-Niece-In-Law Reiley Skye Tatters, and his faithful black labrador retriever Murdock.
Brother-In-Law of Louise “Tweedle” Lawrence, Uncle of Dawn Bailey, Great-Uncle of Storm Crook (LaMont Harris Jr.); Uncle of Courtney and Leigh Brown (Brenda Lawson); Brother-In-Law of David H. Cloud Jr., Uncle of Jeff and David Cloud III (Carol Kay).
Funeral Services will be held at the Money & King Funeral Home in Vienna, Virginia, on Saturday, November 20th at 10AM, with a viewing at the funeral home on Friday, November 19th from 6-8PM. In lieu of flowers, plants may be sent to Money & King Funeral Home or memorial gift donations may be made to the ASPCA.
For the guest book and obituary please go to www.moneyandking.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.