Wendy Graham Mathews, 60, of Vienna, VA and Pocono Lake Preserve, PA, formerly Chatham, New Jersey, passed away on December 31st, 2021 surrounded by family and friends after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Wendy was born on October 6th, 1961 in Abington, PA, the only child of the late Dr. Howard D. Graham and the late Judy Schadt Graham. Wendy attended Germantown Academy and was a 1983 graduate of Denison University where she received a B.A in Spanish Language and Literature. Wendy spent her junior year abroad in Barcelona, Spain studying at the University of Barcelona. She later graduated with a master’s in Spanish from Middlebury College Language School. Wendy embarked on a teaching career that spanned many years and was a source of great fulfillment within her life.
An adventurer and lover of the great outdoors, Wendy enjoyed birdwatching, hiking, swimming, sailing, and gardening. She loved yoga, playing games with her children, and Spanish films and music. Wendy was an active member of the Vienna Presbyterian Church. Her warm demeanor, charismatic energy, and beautiful smile were far reaching. A dedicated and loving mother and wife, and devoted friend of many, Wendy will be dearly missed by all.
Wendy was predeceased by her husband of 29 years, Charles P. Mathews. She leaves behind three children, Susanna, Charlotte, and Charles “Graham” Mathews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 4th at 10:00am at the Vienna Presbyterian Church in Vienna, VA. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wendy’s name to Vienna Presbyterian Church or the Nature Conservancy.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.