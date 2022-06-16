Vance Phillip Banziger, age 60, a trade sales professional and longtime resident of Reston, Virginia, passed away on May 23, 2022 with family by his side. Vance was born in Anchorage, Alaska and was a son of Hans Richard Banziger and the late Norma Stackpole Banziger. Vance is survived by his daughter, Jillian Claire Banziger and her mother, Claire Elizabeth Tanner, his father, Hans Richard Banziger, two brothers and a sister-in-law, Richard Dean Banziger and wife, Alison Renee Banziger, Hans Christian Banziger, nephews Maxwell, Hans, and Daen Banziger, and niece Sophia Banziger.
Vance graduated from Old Dominion University with a degree in Business. His many activities and interests included swimming, surfing, golfing, skiing, snowboarding, and travel in the U.S. and abroad. He loved spending time at the beach in Fenwick Island, Delaware. Vance especially enjoyed spending time with his daughter, Jillian, tossing frisbee on the beach and taking wonderful trips together.
A memorial is planned at the beach in Fenwick Island, Delaware, where family and friends will gather to celebrate his life. The date and time for this event will be shared on Facebook.
