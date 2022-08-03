Susan French Powell passed away on July 14, 2022 at her home in Herndon, Virginia. She was born on June 19, 1943, in Bronxville, NY to Ruth French Powell and Raymond Clark “Lefty” Powell. Susan graduated from Spring Branch High School in Houston, Texas, in 1961, and began college at Depauw University in Greencastle, Indiana. After three years at Depauw, she enrolled at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas, where she received a degree in Journalism. After graduation, Susan worked as a reporter in both Waco, Texas, and in Trenton, New Jersey. When the Trenton newspaper went out of business, Susan moved to Virginia, first to Reston and then finally to Herndon. Living close to Washington DC matched well with Susan’s intense interest in politics. She was an avid reader of the New York Times and the Washington Post, past issues of which Susan found it difficult to discard.
In the early 70’s, when her health and schedule permitted, Susan loved to travel with her childhood friend Gay. They traveled to Kenya, Ethiopia, South Africa, and a year later to Israel. During the 80’s she helped to raise dogs that were being groomed as service animals for persons with disabilities, and she frequently cared for animals while their owners traveled out of town.
Susan is survived by her brother, David French Powell (Anne Powell), by two nephews and a niece, by five grandnephews, and by lifetime friends, Gay Nagle Myers and Patrice L. Moore. Contributions in her memory may be made to Service Animals of Virginia online at www.servicedogsva.org or by mail at P.O. Box 408, Charlottesville, VA 22902.
