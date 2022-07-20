Stacie Sonnek Sandifer, attorney, mother, wife, sister, and friend, passed peacefully in Goodyear, AZ. Raised in Metuchen, NJ, Stacie lived a life of love and kind-heartedness in Charleston, SC; Fairfax County, VA; East Bay, CA; and Goodyear, AZ. Stacie will be interred at Fairview Cemetery, in Westfield, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please donate money or stuffed bears in Stacie’s honor to: Phoenix Children’s Hospital or Safe Alternatives to Violent Environments (SAVE). And, next time you wish on a star, think of Stacie twinkling down on you, reminding you to believe in wishes and find your smile. For complete obituary, please see https://www.higginsandbonner.com/obituary/Stacie-Sandifer.
