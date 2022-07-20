Staci

Stacie Sonnek Sandifer, attorney, mother, wife, sister, and friend, passed peacefully in Goodyear, AZ. Raised in Metuchen, NJ, Stacie lived a life of love and kind-heartedness in Charleston, SC; Fairfax County, VA; East Bay, CA; and Goodyear, AZ. Stacie will be interred at Fairview Cemetery, in Westfield, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please donate money or stuffed bears in Stacie’s honor to: Phoenix Children’s Hospital or Safe Alternatives to Violent Environments (SAVE). And, next time you wish on a star, think of Stacie twinkling down on you, reminding you to believe in wishes and find your smile. For complete obituary, please see https://www.higginsandbonner.com/obituary/Stacie-Sandifer.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.