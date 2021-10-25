April 1936 – October 2021
Roy Lee “Buzz” Fox, age 85 of Partlow, Virginia passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center due to complications from Covid-19.
Roy was born in Herndon, Virginia, to Roy Perry and Alvin Virginia Fox in April 1936. Following graduation from high school, Roy was employed with Fairfax County Public Schools where he worked as a carpenter for thirty plus years. Roy was married to Phyllis Buchanan Bridges on July 1, 1961. They were married for eleven years and had one daughter. Roy also had a stepson from this marriage. He later married Jane Hill. They were married for ten years.
Roy enjoyed spending time with his family and was considered by family members to be a very benevolent person towards his family and others. He learned about work ethic as a young child living and working on the family farm. This carried over with him into the rest of his life. He liked to stay busy in his garage tinkering with tractors, cars and other various types of equipment. He had a love for music and enjoyed playing guitar and singing with his buddies. Roy was probably most remembered for his sarcastic sense of humor. He was always looking for a good laugh.
Roy is survived by his sister Louise; brothers Paul, William and Carl; daughter Monica, stepson Gary; granddaughters Briana and Erika and his longtime girlfriend Sandra Thomas.
Funeral services will be held at Wallers Church 4001 Partlow Road, Partlow, Virginia 22534 on October 30, 2021 at 11:00.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.