Sterling, VA (20165)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.