Bob

Robert Erven Sawyer (Bob), was born at Sibley Hospital, Washington D.C.  on July 11, 1937.  Bob grew up in southern Maryland and Northern Virginia and graduated from Fairfax High School in 1956.  He was a talented athlete, who excelled in both basketball and baseball and was also a powerful racquetball player.  Bob was employed first by C&P, then later AT&T. His career began as a lineman and installer and he was promoted through the years to a management position with AT&T.  Bob retired from AT&T in 1988. He continued to work for the phone company as a private contractor at Quantico Marine Corp Base.  In 2000, Bob moved with his wife, Sylvia, to Kilmarnock, Virginia, where he loved to fish and relax at his home on the Chesapeake Bay.  Bob passed away on March 9, 2022, age 84, after a three-year battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Sylvia; two sons: Robert Kirk Sawyer of Herndon, VA, and Craig Sawyer of Virginia Beach, VA; four Sawyer grandchildren: Breylin, Haden, Avery and Everett; his sister, Sue Castleberry of Atlanta; six adult step-children and their families; and his loyal canine companion, Bear-Bear dog. Per Bob’s request, there will be no public services.  Condolences may be shared at https://www.curriefuneralhome.net/.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.