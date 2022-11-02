December 24, 1942 – October 22, 2022
US Navy veteran, expert in dangerous marine biology, scuba diver, avid collector of seashells, Robert (Bob) Charles Schoening passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 with his wife at his side.
Bob was Program Director of the USCG Drug Program and was active on the Fairfax City Council.
His military services will be at Fort Sam Houston, November 18, 2022. His full obituary is athttps://www.schertzfuneralhome.com/obituary/Robert-Schoening.
(0) entries
