Robert “Bob” A. MacDonald, 86, of Lansdowne, VA passed away peacefully on October 23, 2022 at INOVA Loudoun Hospital from cancer relapse complications.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents Francis and Mary, his sister Beverly, and two brothers, Mac and Colin. He is survived by his brother Myles, his sister-in-law Lou (Mac), his 5 children, Rob MacDonald (Bich Pham), Brian MacDonald (Liane), Glenn MacDonald (Renee), Jim MacDonald, and Jolie Raymond (Charlie). Bob is also survived by 5 grandchildren Brian, Kayleigh, Crystal, Jack, and Wyatt; 6 nieces and one nephew, and by former spouse and friend Joelle MacDonald.
Bob grew up in Brockton, MA and was co-captain of the Brockton High cross country team. He later joined the Navy and served for three years in Maine and Guam. Bob then attended Boston University, earning a BA in Journalism, before serving his country with the US Government, where he spent most of his career overseas with tours in South America, Europe, the Near East, Asia, and Africa. He missed only one day of work due to a kidney stone. After retiring at 60, he began running marathons while living in beautiful Cape Town, South Africa. He moved to Lansdowne, VA 13 years later to be near his children and grandchildren. He loved traveling, was an avid golfer and once celebrated a hole in one. He also enjoyed tennis and bowling. Bob had a great sense of humor right up until the end. He was big Red Sox and Patriots fan.
There will be a ceremony for Bob at Arlington National Cemetery towards the end of the year. There will be a mass and a celebration of life reception in February. Details will be posted to the Adams Green Funeral Home website at AdamsGreen.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- People and Places - Week of February 3, 2023
- Adopt a dog
- Break your fast this way
- New technology shows promise in fighting lung cancer
- Zumba instructor brings dance and joy to senior centers
- George Mason University to open new Enterprise Center in Herndon
- Shades of Gray - Grammy winner Macy Gray opens up about her new work and upcoming gig at The Birchmere
- City of Fairfax beckons chocolate lovers to annual festival
Most Popular
Articles
- Fairfax employee pension funds exposed to cryptocurrency collapse
- County officials pay big bucks to another controversial author
- Public Safety - Week of January 27, 2023
- Local students win national award in Atlanta
- Area principals admit to withholding National Merit Awards from students
- VDOE reprimands FCPS for failing to create regional board
- Supervisors approve motion to study improvements to local road
- Now 17 area schools withheld National Merit awards, mostly impact Asian students
- Nonprofit dishes up free hot meals from their food truck
- Is Virginia ready for mandated electric vehicles?
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Area principals admit to withholding National Merit Awards from students (19)
- County residents raise questions about contracts with sources who argue for ‘new discriminations’ and ‘unequal’ protocols, as school superintendent admits to problems with ‘internal practices’ (10)
- Parents get ‘Friday the 13th nightmares’ from 4 more schools and School Board lawyer (9)
- County officials pay big bucks to another controversial author (8)
- Now 17 area schools withheld National Merit awards, mostly impact Asian students (7)
- Fairfax County Parents Association blasts leaders: ‘How dare you tell students that their hard work doesn’t matter? (6)
- As TJHSST is investigated, an email from 2020 reveals a ‘pattern and practice’ of hiding awards (6)
- TJHSST is a temple of learning, not a petri dish for social experiments (5)
- Exclusive: Arlington, Alexandria public schools notified National Merit Commended Students right away, most are not Asian American students like in Fairfax County (4)
- Superintendent says withholding National Merit awards ‘is not a war on merit,’ a parent responds, ‘Oh, really?’ (3)
- Langley High School parent tells new school superintendent: ‘This is shameful, shameful!’ (3)
- Why are Fairfax County Public Schools covering up significant student achievement? (3)
- Chilling news: Alleged sexual assault in Frost Middle School bathroom (3)
- Fairfax employee pension funds exposed to cryptocurrency collapse (2)
- FCPS alumni and lifelong friends teach the next generation about cars (1)
- AG expands investigation to all Fairfax County public schools (1)
- Is Virginia ready for mandated electric vehicles? (1)
- Monty Python fans rejoice (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.