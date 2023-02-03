MacDonald
Robert “Bob” A. MacDonald, 86, of Lansdowne, VA passed away peacefully on October 23, 2022 at INOVA Loudoun Hospital from cancer relapse complications.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents Francis and Mary, his sister Beverly, and two brothers, Mac and Colin. He is survived by his brother Myles, his sister-in-law Lou (Mac), his 5 children, Rob MacDonald (Bich Pham), Brian MacDonald (Liane), Glenn MacDonald (Renee), Jim MacDonald, and Jolie Raymond (Charlie). Bob is also survived by 5 grandchildren Brian, Kayleigh, Crystal, Jack, and Wyatt; 6 nieces and one nephew, and by former spouse and friend Joelle MacDonald.

Bob grew up in Brockton, MA and was co-captain of the Brockton High cross country team. He later joined the Navy and served for three years in Maine and Guam. Bob then attended Boston University, earning a BA in Journalism, before serving his country with the US Government, where he spent most of his career overseas with tours in South America, Europe, the Near East, Asia, and Africa. He missed only one day of work due to a kidney stone. After retiring at 60, he began running marathons while living in beautiful Cape Town, South Africa. He moved to Lansdowne, VA 13 years later to be near his children and grandchildren. He loved traveling, was an avid golfer and once celebrated a hole in one. He also enjoyed tennis and bowling. Bob had a great sense of humor right up until the end. He was big Red Sox and Patriots fan.

There will be a ceremony for Bob at Arlington National Cemetery towards the end of the year. There will be a mass and a celebration of life reception in February. Details will be posted to the Adams Green Funeral Home website at AdamsGreen.com

