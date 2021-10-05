Richard Markeloff passed away on September 28, 2021 in his Herndon, VA home at age 61. A physicist, Rich received his PhD from the University of Wisconsin and initially worked at CERN and FermiLab. Rich greatly enjoyed problem-solving at R&D consultancies in the DC area. At his death, he was a senior scientist at Raytheon BBN Technologies.
Fired by an insatiable curiosity, Rich loved learning about the natural world around him. He enjoyed exploring state and national parks, always identifying the flora and fauna by their Latin names. Rich was greatly devoted to Jeannine, his wife of 33 years; a loving father to Mia and Nicholas; and a much-loved younger brother to Robert, Linda, and Sandy.
The date of the memorial service has not yet been announced. In lieu of flowers, Rich’s family asks that donations be made in his name to the Natural Resources Defense Council nrdc.org or The Nature Conservancy nature.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.