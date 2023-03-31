Peter Kupstas died peacefully at his wife’s home among family on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Fairfax, Virginia. He is survived by his daughters, Maria Buchert and Gloria Kupstas, and his second wife Alcira Pinto. His first wife, Lois Parsons Kupstas, died on October 25, 1999.Peter was a wonderful Catholic father and steadfast provider for his family whose love was unconditional! He came from humble roots. Born in Plymouth, Pennsylvania, a small Lithuanian coal mining town, to devout Lithuanian Catholic parents, John W. Kupstas, a coal miner, and his mother Mary Brachulis Kupstas, a homemaker. Peter was one of six children, with brothers Johnny and Eddie, and sisters Mary, Helen, and Dorothy.In his early years, Peter worked as a New York City taxi driver and then moved to Arlington, Virginia for training in broadcasting. He received his associate’s college degree as an electronic engineer and then worked for the Melpar company. He was an avid dancer and met his first wife, Lois Parsons, at a hotel dance in Washington, DC, they married in 1960, and were blessed with two daughters. His career occupation of 33 years was as a civilian electronic technician with the Department of the Navy, Naval Oceanographic Office at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland. He flew on board the P-3 Navy planes all over the world to collect oceanographic data. He loved his work, the people, and the many places he traveled to. Peter received several awards from the Navy for his work and accomplishments.During his retirement years, he continued to keep fit, eat healthy, and stay active. He enjoyed part-time work as a driver for a local bank and for Enterprise Car Sales. Peter married his second wife, Alcira Pinto, in 2004 and they enjoyed dancing, traveling, and shows.Peter was one in a million, ready to help, direct, support, and guide! He enjoyed being among people--warm, kind, with a generous heart! Always ready to help others and lend a hand! Peter loved learning new things and was a real history buff! He enjoyed music, especially country music, shows, movies, travel, bowling, sports, and dancing, especially swing, salsa, and Lithuanian Polka dancing! He won swing dance competitions back in the day and won several bowling trophies! Peter was a long-standing member of the Knights of Columbus Catholic fraternal service order at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. He made so many friends wherever he went in the world! He was well loved!May God bless his soul! May he be forever in heaven at peace and happiness with all of his loved ones for all eternity!A funeral mass is scheduled for Friday, March 31, 2023, at 11 am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 6222 Franconia Road, Alexandria, Virginia, followed by interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery.https://www.everlywheatley.com/tributes/Peter-R-Kupstas
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- Governor signs legislation providing support for expecting mothers
- Fentanyl town hall draws crowd
- Celebrating a life like yours
- Support school choice
- Bill would advance hospital price transparency
- Inova receives Virginia approval for new hospital in Franconia-Springfield
- Langley High School Crew rows into its 30th season
- A couple’s musical journey
Most Popular
Articles
- Five staffers in alleged rape cover up still work at Fairfax County Public Schools
- Citizens Association sues VDOT over express lanes
- Centreville communities hold town hall to address crime and arson incidents
- Fairfax Station rescue group clears out a rural Virginia shelter
- Public Safety - Week of March 31, 2023
- Parents allege National Merit ‘coverup,’ as emails reveal intentional withholding of awards
- Health officials report rise in Candida auris (C. auris)
- Forum features school board candidates
- Fentanyl town hall draws crowd
- Langley High School Crew rows into its 30th season
Images
Videos
Commented
- In National Merit scandal, FCPS agreed to pay outside lawyers hefty fee: $2,225 per hour (8)
- Parents allege National Merit ‘coverup,’ as emails reveal intentional withholding of awards (5)
- Five staffers in alleged rape cover up still work at Fairfax County Public Schools (4)
- Speakers allege Supervisors voting for raise are tone deaf (4)
- Sheriff’s MAT program offers new chances for inmates (3)
- New Asian Exclusion Act pops up in FCPS program (2)
- Forum features school board candidates (2)
- Virginia AG blasts Fairfax County Schools for ‘shocking’ racial discrimination in College Partnership Program (2)
- Credit unions remain safe option for Virginians (1)
- Support school choice (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.