November 17, 2913 - July 5, 2021
Patricia (Hinkle) Wood went home to the Lord on July 5th, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a treasured friend to many. Born Tuesday, November 17, 1931, in Virden, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late William Hinkle and the late Bessie McLean Hinkle.
After high school she made her way to Washington, DC where she was hired into the secretary pool for the FBI and it was not long before she met the love of her life, the late Bernard “Woodie” Wood. They married on November 21, 1952, and quickly started a family. They eventually settled in Vienna, VA and she stayed until her husband’s passing in 1992.
Pat was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, The Eastern Star, and a volunteer with the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. She was an avid crafter, and the fruits of her loving hands belong to countless friends and family members.
She is survived by her children: Mark Wood of Mineral VA, Nanci Clifford of Paso Robles CA, Dianne Wood of Lansdowne VA, Douglas Wood of Harpers Ferry WV, and her grandchildren Hannah Clifford of Centreville VA, Luke Clifford (Heidi) of Arroyo Grande CA.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Immediately following the service will begin at 11:00 AM at Loudoun Funeral Chapel located at 158 Catoctin Circle, SE Leesburg, Virginia 20175. Interment will be on a later date in Stonewall Memory Gardens, Manassas, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pat’s name to the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, P.O. Box 1676. Vienna, VA 22183
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com
