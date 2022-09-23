Sterling, VA (20165)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.