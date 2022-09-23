Maureen F. Schreiner, 85 of Alexandria, Virginia passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Poet’s Walk in Warrenton, VA. She was born on January 10, 1937, in Providence, Rhode Island to the late Paul Terry and Maggie McKiernan Terry.
Maureen started work on the Fairfax County Parkway when the project was just an idea. She worked for the Commonwealth of Virginia and Fairfax County Government for over twenty years, first as the Chief Aide to the late state senator, Joe Gartlan, and later as Project Manager Assistant to the county supervisor, Joe Alexander. In 2000, she was the recipient of the Lady Fairfax Award.
In addition to her parents, Maureen was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond John Schreiner. She is survived by her children, Michael Schreiner (Colleen) of Warrenton, VA, Stephen Schreiner of Alexandria, VA, and Kristin (Ron) Rahna of Alexandria, VA; a brother, Joseph Terry of Providence, Rhode Island; and four grandchildren: Michael F. Schreiner, Jr., Maddy Schreiner, Alex Schreiner, and Julien Schreiner.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 26 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 6222 Franconia Road, Alexandria, VA at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at Mt. Comfort Cemetery, 6600 S. Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA at 12:30 PM.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
