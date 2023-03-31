Mary Machado, 76, died suddenly at her home in Arlington, VA in March. Born to Edward A. Martin and Anne Garner Martin Hodge in Mineral Wells, TX, Mary was the second of two daughters. She lived with her family in Texas, Japan, Singapore, Arkansas, and Oklahoma before moving to Virginia in 1965. Mary held a variety of jobs in sales before she retired. An artist whose paintings hang in the homes of friends, relatives, and customers, Mary was a movie buff who loved films and documentaries. She was preceded in death by her husband Luis Machado and is survived by her son Christian Ahern (Laura) of Reston, VA; her daughter Alexandra Machado of New Orleans, LA; her sister Diana Read of Ashburn, VA; her grandson Brendan Ahern; and nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined.
