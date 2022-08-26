Marcus Thomas Holmes, age 41, passed away unexpectedly at home on August 14th. Marcus was born August 2, 1981, in Fairfax, VA. He grew up the eldest child surrounded by his large family. It included countless cousins, aunts, uncles and lifelong family friends. Marcus transitioned this big family focus into his adult life having maintained many friendships from grade school and made close social and professional friends as an adult.
Marcus was a lifelong Virginia resident, growing up in Herndon, VA and creating a home Ashburn, VA. Marcus graduated from Radford University, and worked for Accenture for 17 years. Marcus was a fiercely loyal person; he had a contagious inclusive nature that people gravitated towards. When in a few minutes of meeting Marcus you would feel welcome and accepted.
Marcus is survived by his mother Margarete “Rose”, father Gregory, grandparents Tyrone and June,brothers Nicholas and William, sister-in law Katie, sisters Jasmine and Heather & Kyle, nephews Jayden and Cayden, nieces Addison, Brooklyn and Willow and countless family and friends around the world whose lives were brighter because of his giving heart and loving spirit.
A memorial service was held 11:00 A.M. Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Saint Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 201 E Frederick Dr., Sterling, VA 20164.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online visit www.endersandshirley.com.
