Louis (Lou) Schuler, passed away on November 22 at his home in Tampa, Florida. He was born, in Washington, DC, November 1944. Lou retired from the US Army and had a successful career as a salesman in the technology industry, beginning with Memorex. He retired from Nova Power Systems, Reston, Va. where he was vice president, and relocated to Florida in 2006. He is known for his sense of humor and loving to play tricks on his work colleagues. He is also known for his generous spirit, supporting many charities.
He is survived by his son, Corrie Schuler of Mississippi, daughter, Haylei Schuler of Virginia, step daughter, Teresa Sharma, of Florida, granddaughter, Lily Schuler, of Louisiana and grandsons, Kiran and Milan Sharma, of Florida.
Lou was loved and will be missed greatly by his family and a slew of good friends.
In Loving Memory
Louis R. Schuler
