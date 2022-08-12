LINDA ANN TAXIS HEMPHILL
JANUARY 16, 1945 – JULY 31, 2022
Linda Ann Taxis Hemphill passed away on July 31, 2022 following a brief battle with cancer at her residence in Alexandria, Virginia with her family by her side. She was 77 years old.
A Celebration of Linda’s Life will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church, 2501 Beacon Hill Road, Alexandria, Virginia on Saturday, August 20th at 2:00 p.m. Private interment was heldat Mount Comfort Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the Music Program of Bethany Lutheran Church or to Senior Services of Alexandria.
