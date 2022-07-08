He was so much to so many people. At a young age, the measure of his character & depth of empathy was unimaginable. He had the ability to see past someone's demons & connect to their truth. He was unselfish & forgiving, even when he couldn't forgive himself. Josh didn't have a selfish bone in his body. It's our duty, the ones that knew him, to keep his memory alive through love, kindness, compassion and forgiveness. He is survived by his grandmother Andrea, brother John jr. Carlson, his newphews Landen and Johnny, his niece Brianna, his step mother Kim and his step sisters Hope, Amber and Tanika.
Latest News
- New laws took effect July 1
- New FCPS teacher training
- Public Safety - week of July 8, 2022
- People and Places - week of July 8, 2022
- Westfield High School to host annual football skills and drills camp
- Senior Olympics registration underway
- Opera star Kate Lindsey visits Wolf Trap
- Vet-approved tips to help keep pets safe this summer
Most Popular
Articles
- Celebrate Independence Day throughout the county
- Why I will never go back to Frying Pan Park
- Fairfax’s top prosecutor owes his office to special interest money
- Public Safety - week of July 1, 2022
- The Fairfax County School Board has lost its way
- New laws took effect July 1
- Fairfax County homeowners to get a $600 (8%) tax hike
- New FCPS teacher training
- Fairfax County man missing since May 25
- Is your trash piling up?
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.